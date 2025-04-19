St Pat’s and Shamrock Rovers thrilling in the rain, but the ‘UnderDrogs’ stay top: what we learned from Friday’s League of Ireland action

St Pat’s and Rovers underline title ambitions

Jack Byrne in full flight, end to end football and a last gasp Joe Redmond equaliser – Richmond Park played host to one of the games of the season so far on Friday night.

In a week revolving around an explosive letter to club members from co-owner Dermot Desmond, Shamrock Rovers have picked up four impressive points and showed signs they are finding their stride. No one has more cause for optimism than Byrne, who now has two goals and three assists in his last two games.

He traded acrobatic finishes with Mason Melia in a breathless first half. The quality of football was unhindered by the rain, with Graham Burke an ever-sharp co-conspirator to Byrne, and St Pat’s dogged and threatening in transition.

Saints had more control in the second period, but Rovers looked more dangerous as the game wore on. A late winner appeared to have arrived courtesy of Lee Grace, who converted one of many dangerous Byrne crosses. Redmond had the final say though, powering home a captain’s header in stoppage time to make it 2-2 and earn a point.

In a physical, attritional league, these are two fast, entertaining football teams when they get going. Each now has the platform to mount a serious title challenge.

Shelbourne dominant, but Drogheda remain resolute

Not for the first time this season, Drogheda sat deep and soaked up pressure for significant periods of their game against Shelbourne.

The champions had all of the ball and a barrage of speculative shots, but came away with a frustrating draw – their fifth in 10 games. From Damien Duff’s perspective, the goals Shelbourne conceded were very soft. Sam Bone was an unfortunate contributor on both occasions, slipping on the greasy surface for the first and diverting the second past his own goalkeeper.

Bone’s slip allowed Thomas Oluwa a clear shot on goal, which was well parried by Conor Kearns. It broke to the in-form Warren Davis who reacted brilliantly, swivelling and firing the rebound in at the near post. His composure was contrasted by Mipo Odubeko’s panic in front of the opposite goal.

Entrusted by Duff with a start ahead of Sean Boyd after his impressive winner last weekend, Odubeko struggled to repay the faith, spurning a huge chance in the opening minutes and scooping one over from six yards moments after Davis’s goal.

Mark Coyle drove Shelbourne’s first equaliser into the roof of the net after a mix-up involving Luke Dennison. Their second, after laboured second-half pressure, was deserved and granted respite to Bone. He evaded Conor Keeley to meet an inviting corner from Evan Caffrey to make it 2-2.

Shels had half-opportunities to win it, but the UnderDrogs, as Davis referred to them in his post-match interview, stay top.

When it rains it pours

Grounds staff around both divisions can be applauded for ensuring all of Friday night’s games went ahead. Be it skidding balls, inopportune slips, obstructed replays or the occasional rag appearing to dry a camera lens, the rain was an ever-present in League of Ireland coverage.

Attendances did appear to take a hit, and most of those that turned up headed home soaking. Despite pitches holding up fairly well, the weather will draw more attention to substandard facilities for unsheltered attendees.

Derry distance themselves from bottom four

There had been some talk that an underperforming Derry City were drifting away from the five sides in the top half of the league as the table took some shape after the first full round of fixtures.

This was a revitalised performance, and a reminder of Derry’s quality. Michael Duffy, Robbie Benson, Gavin Whyte and Dom Thomas all impressed, and though they were aided by Galway’s Cian Byrne receiving a second yellow card with over 40 minutes remaining, the Candystripes always looked a cut above their opponents in this 3-2 away victory.

It may be a reality check for United, who face a difficult trip to Tolka Park on Monday night. John Caulfield can take some heart from the way his side responded to Byrne’s dismissal, staying in the game and working hard without creating many chances.

Emphatic Sligo pile misery on Waterford

Sligo and Waterford were both looking for a first win in six games as they arrived at the RSC, and few would have expected a comfortable win for either side.

In a difficult season, two teenagers – Gareth McElroy and Owen Elding – have stood out for the Bit O’Red, and within 11 minutes both had their names on the scoresheet. Two terrific headers from a Sligo perspective, but Keith Long will be dismayed at the exposed, soft centre in his Waterford defence.

A red card for Kyle White on the hour made matters worse, and Sligo took full advantage with subsequent goals from Cian Kavanagh and Francely Lomboto to complete a 4-0 away rout. A healing, restorative night that lifts them off the foot of the table. For Waterford, it is a bleak run of six defeats on the spin.

Elsewhere, Bohemians registered a 1-0 home win against Cork thanks to a late goal from James McManus. The result sent City to the foot of the LoI Premier Division.