Arne Slot warns Liverpool players against complacency for tough Newcastle trip

Arne Slot believes Liverpool’s imperious form has made them a bigger target for Premier League rivals and that trips to Newcastle and Everton could be more problematic than the statement wins over Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The Liverpool head coach says it was not difficult for his team to show their prowess in beating the Champions League holders and Premier League champions at Anfield in the past week. The challenge now is to repeat those performances at St James’ Park on Wednesday and in Slot’s first Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Saturday. He says Liverpool’s mentality on the road will be just as important as their ability.

“Everyone really looked forward to Real Madrid and Man City, and now we have had it, and that can sometimes lead to feeling it was such a great experience that you want to enjoy it for a few extra days,” said the Dutchman. “But we don’t have that time. We immediately have to show up again in probably one of the most difficult away games that you can have in a season.

“Both of them are away from home. We have shown that at home we are very physically strong, but after two wins like this it is sometimes difficult to show up again and again and again in an away game.

“Newcastle won at home against Arsenal, at home against Chelsea [in the Carabao Cup] and drew with Manchester City so maybe it is even more difficult to play Newcastle away than City or Real at home. I am not talking about quality. I am talking about how difficult it is to win at St James’ Park.”

Slot also believes Liverpool’s commanding victories over Real and City, that maintained their 100 per cent run in the Champions League and opened an 11-point gap over City, will motivate their opponents.

“If you beat Real Madrid and City the teams you are then facing want to prove even more against you how good they are,” he said. “You always have to be aware of that and then going to a stadium like that will help them as playing at Anfield helped us. The combination of these factors is what makes Newcastle away such a difficult one.”

The Liverpool head coach made a joke at City’s expense when asked for a contract update on Mohamed Salah, who claimed that Sunday’s 2-0 win could be his final game against the faltering champions at Anfield.

Slot said: “Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 accusations [it is 130, all denied by City] so expects them not to be in the Premier League next season. I do expect them to be in the Premier League.

“This is not the place for me to talk about Mo’s contract. Maybe I’ve said already too much about the joke I’ve just made. So that will probably get the headlines. But it was a joke, I repeat, it was a joke.” – Guardian