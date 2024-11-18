A message of thanks for England's interim manager Lee Carsley is displayed following the Nations League match against the Republic of Ireland at Wembley on November 17th, 2024. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP

Lee Carsley believes England will be in a good position to win the next World Cup when Thomas Tuchel takes charge of the national team in the new year.

The English Football Association has made no secret of the thinking behind Tuchel’s appointment, handing him an 18-month deal with a clear brief to end the men’s side’s wait for a major trophy. The yearning has grown for England after a series of near misses under Gareth Southgate, but Carsley, who widened the talent pool while securing promotion to the top tier of the Nations League during his interim spell, is confident that the squad is capable of triumphing in Canada, Mexico and the USA in 2026.

“I think we are in a good position to do that,” Carsley said. “I think we have the talent to do it. I have been lucky now to be at the last couple of World Cups and the timing of the players being in form, physically and mentally, at the right time, picking the right squad. We have got all of the tools. We just need to play them in the order.”

Carsley promoted players from the under-21s and gave eight players debuts during his spell in charge. He made bold tactical calls, tweaking the team’s style, and ended on a high when England thrashed the Republic of Ireland 5-0 on Sunday.

A host of previously unfashionable names have emerged, with four players scoring their first international goals against Ireland, and Carsley believes Tuchel will have a tough time picking his first squad in March. Lewis Hall, Curtis Jones, Angel Gomes and Noni Madueke have impressed since breaking through under Carsley, who is unsure when he will meet Tuchel to brief him on the squad.

“I think the sooner the better,” Carsley said. “I think it’s important first though that we debrief properly, the three camps rather than just being a bit reactive just on results. It’s the whole experience. We will collate our thoughts together, along with the rest of the players in terms of handing over something he can read and look through that’s valuable. And then we’ll step back to support him.”

Carsley will return to his role as under-21s manager but he revealed Joleon Lescott will not remain part of his back room staff. As for whether he has his eyes on club management, Carsley wanted to stress that he is comfortable in his current job. He is one of several managers linked with the vacancy at Coventry City.

“I love coaching the under-21s, I absolutely love it,” the 50-year-old said. “It’s all about the players. I’m not one that’s chasing anything. I’m really content with the job I do and I’ll do my best.” – Guardian