Manchester United announce appointment of Rúben Amorim as head coach

Manchester United have announced that Rúben Amorim is to take over as their head coach on November 11th, at the start of the international break. The 39-year-old is joining from Sporting, where he won two league titles and two league cups in four full seasons.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Rúben Amorim as head coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements,” the club said. “He has signed a contract until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year. He will join Manchester United on Monday November 11th once he has fulfilled his obligations with Sporting CP.

“Rúben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football. Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP, the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years. Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Rúben joins.”

Amorim was swiftly identified as United’s favoured candidate after Erik ten Hag was sacked with the club 14th in the Premier League. Sporting announced on Tuesday that United had approached them and expressed a willingness to pay the €10 million release clause but the move was held up by negotiations regarding his 30-day notice period. A compromise was agreed for Amorim to continue at Sporting until after their game against Braga on November 10th.

Amorim, who held talks with West Ham this year and had been on Manchester City’s radar as they plan for Pep Guardiola’s possible departure, had a short spell as Braga’s head coach before taking the Sporting job in March 2020.

Van Nistelrooy will continue for three more home games – against Chelsea on Sunday, Paok on Thursday and Leicester on November 10th – before handing over. - Guardian