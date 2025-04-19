Connacht miss out on golden opportunity of precious win in South Africa

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu on his way to his third try for the Stormers against Connacht in the BKT United Rugby Championship match at DHL Stadium in Cape Town. Photograph: EJ Langner/Inpho/Steve Haag Sports

URC: Stormers 34 Connacht 29

Connacht spurned a glorious chance to take a precious URC win in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon. Having done all the hard work to take the lead over hosts DHL Stormers and with only minutes left on the clock, Connacht were then denied a winning try when, on review, it revealed a previous obstruction in the build-up.

It was a cruel end to the game for the Irish outfit, who had fought all the way and never wavered, despite missing a host of key players.

The only consolation for interim head coach Cullie Tucker is this performance was one of real grit, which would have lifted them into the top eight had that try stood.

Connacht had found themselves just two points behind at the break in a lively and entertaining opening half with eight tries scored – four apiece.

Within three minutes of kick-off the home side had bagged their first try through influential outhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who added the conversion. But just two minutes later Connacht replied after capitalising on a penalty to touch. And with strong carries from Cian Prendergast, Paul Boyle and Dylan Tierney-Martin, Shane Jennings used his speed to deliver, with Jack Carty adding the extras.

Connacht players react during the United Rugby Championship match against the Stormers. Photograph: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/Getty Images

As expected the home outfit’s strong pack led their charge, with number eight Evan Roos powering over from the back of a scrum. But Connacht responded well, Jennings was again influential with another strong run before Conor Oliver touched down, again converted by Carty.

However, within two minutes the home side struck again, Feinberg-Mngomezulu once again pulling the strings, and dotting down to open their lead to 21-14. When they added a fourth with Feinberg-Mnagomezul capitalising on a chip ahead to complete his hat-trick and they had stretched the lead to 26-14.

Connacht, however, wrested momentum and control before the break, making it count with two tries within five minutes. Tierney-Martin showed his great leg drive to cross, while the backs put together a well-worked attack before a long pass from Piers O’Conor found Jennings who scored his second try to close the gap to 26-24 at the break.

The home side capitalised on a loose kick to the backfield and their counterattack was rewarded when right wing Suleimnan Hartzenburg made the line to extend their lead.

Connacht soaked up considerable pressure with Dave Heffernan, Cian Prendergast and Conor Oliver keeping the home side at bay before gaining control. However, against a resolute defence, it was not until the 66th minute they delivered and it was a superb try through Josh Murphy who closed the gap to 31-29, the conversion hitting the upright.

The hosts extended the lead to 34-29 with a penalty, and thereafter Connacht carved a host of chances, but were unable to convert despite taking control. And when it looked like Connacht had delivered a deserved victory when replacement Santiago Cordero touched down, the TMO ruled a previous obstruction, denying what would have been a well-deserved away win.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 2 min: Feinberg-Mngomezulu try, con 7-0; 6: Jennings try, Carty con 7-7; 13: Roos try, Feinberg-Mngomezulu con 14-7; 16: Oliver try, Carty con 14-14; 18: Feinberg-Mngomezulu try, con 21-14; 25: Feinberg-Mngomezulu try 26-14; 35: Tierney Martin try 26-19; 40: Jennings try 26-24. HT 26-24. 47: Hartzenberg try 31-24; 65: Murphy try 31-29; 71: Fei erg-Mngomezulu pen 34-29.

DHL STORMERS: W Gelant; S Hartzenberg, D du Plessis, D Willemse, S Senatla; S Feinberg-Mngomezulu, S Ungerer; A Vermaak, AH Venter, S Sandi; S Moerat (capt), R van Heerden; P de Villiers, M Theunissen, E Roos.

Replacements: B Harris for Sandi (44-54 mins); JJ Kotze for Venter. V Matongo for Vermack, L Nel for Theunissen (all 62); D Fourie for De Villiers 63); P de Wet for Ungerer (68).

CONNACHT: P O’Conor; C Mullins, D Hawkshaw, C Forde, S Jennings; J Carty, B Murphy; P Dooley, D Tierney-Martin, F Bealham; O Dowling, D Murray; C Prendergast (capt), C Oliver, P Boyle.

Replacements: D Heffernan for Tierney-Martin (50 mins); J Duggan for Dooley (54); M Devine for Murphy, S Jansen for Boyle (both 58); J Joyce for Dowling, J J ce for Dowling (both 64); Aungier for Bealham (66); S Cordero for Mullins (71).

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Sco).