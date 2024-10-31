Manchester United strike deal for Rúben Amorim to start in international break

Rúben Amorim will be the new Manchester United head coach after agreeing a deal to join from Sporting on a contract to 2027 but will not start until November’s international break.

United are paying the €10m (£8.3m) release fee for the 39-year-old and about another €1m to shorten his 30-day notice period. Amorim will remain with Sporting for their next three fixtures, including the visit of Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday, and his first United match is set to be the trip to Ipswich on November 24th.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue as United’s interim head coach for three more home games – against Chelsea on Sunday, Paok on Thursday and Leicester on November 10th – before handing over to Amorim. The international break begins on November 11th.

Amorim did not want to force an exit as a mark of respect for Sporting, who are poised to promote João Pereira, the B team head coach, as his replacement.

It is anticipated that Amorim will bring five members of his backroom staff to United – the coaches Emanuel Ferro, Adélio Cândido and Carlos Fernandes, goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital and sports scientist Paulo Barreira – but the details of their compensation are yet to be determined. United’s chief executive, Omar Berrada, and sporting director, Dan Ashworth, have been in Lisbon this week to hold discussions with Sporting.

Van Nistelrooy has said he is willing to remain at United after Amorim’s arrival to work in any role desired. – Guardian