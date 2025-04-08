Gardaí arrest pair as part of investigation into activities of west Dublin crime group

A man and woman have been arrested as part of ongoing investigations into the activities of an organised crime group operating around Ronanstown in west Dublin.
Gardaí say the criminal group is involved in an ongoing feud in the area and has been responsible for pipe bomb and arson attacks, the discharge of firearms, drug dealing and other serious incidents.
The arrests of the pair on Tuesday form part of a Garda investigation aimed at disrupting these criminal elements.
The man (20s) was arrested in Dublin city centre and the woman (also 20s) was arrested in Clondalkin.
READ MORE
No dress and no refund: A reader’s saga ordering clothes online from an ‘Irish’ firm that used stock images for staff photos
Ryan Adams at Vicar Street: A gig that nobody will forget anytime soon, but perhaps not for all the right reasons
The American counter-revolution is being led by Dow Jones, S&P and Nasdaq
Alzheimer’s: ‘I’ve lost my friend and my companion,’ says Úna Crawford O’Brien of fellow Fair City actor Bryan Murray
Both are currently detained.
The arrests were carried out by gardaí attached to the South Dublin Serious Crime Unit.