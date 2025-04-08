Gardaí arrest pair as part of investigation into activities of west Dublin crime group

Gardaí say a criminal group is involved in an ongoing feud in Ronanstown and has been responsible for pipe bomb and arson attacks, discharge of firearms, drug dealing and other incidents. Photograph: iStock

A man and woman have been arrested as part of ongoing investigations into the activities of an organised crime group operating around Ronanstown in west Dublin.

Gardaí say the criminal group is involved in an ongoing feud in the area and has been responsible for pipe bomb and arson attacks, the discharge of firearms, drug dealing and other serious incidents.

The arrests of the pair on Tuesday form part of a Garda investigation aimed at disrupting these criminal elements.

The man (20s) was arrested in Dublin city centre and the woman (also 20s) was arrested in Clondalkin.

Both are currently detained.

The arrests were carried out by gardaí attached to the South Dublin Serious Crime Unit.