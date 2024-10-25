Pep Guardiola: Manchester City will not be ‘dragged down’ like United after I leave

Pep Guardiola is confident that, should he depart next summer, Manchester City will not falter as Manchester United did when Alex Ferguson left in May 2013.

Guardiola will decide this winter whether to extend his contract into a 10th year, Txiki Begiristain having confirmed he will leave as City’s sporting director at the end of the season. Ferguson left United as champions but they have failed to be serious title contenders since.

“I don’t know what happened [at United],” Guardiola said. “I am pretty sure that [stability] is going to happen [here]. I know how it works. It will be a bad sign for the club if after just one person leaves everything is dragged down. It [stability] is going to happen, for sure. Maybe they [the executive] will make mistakes, but during the mistakes they will solve it. Immediately, that is for sure. The guys know exactly what they have to do.

“When it is going bad they will find the solutions immediately. They will be patient, calm and know what they have to do. Absolutely, I don’t have doubts about that. With Txiki for 12 years and in my case, it is normal that it looks like we cannot leave, but of course we can move on. Life moves on. The Earth continues around.”

Guardiola again stated he did not know when Kevin De Bruyne can return from a muscle problem. The Belgian is 34 next June, Kyle Walker will be 35 in May, Bernardo Silva is 31 in August, and Ederson is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia. Given this and with Hugo Viana replacing Begiristain, Guardiola was asked whether next summer is an important one regarding recruitment.

“It’s a good question for Hugo Viana and Txiki. Every summer there is something, the club has to be ready. You pretend now everything is fine, young squad, and then two or three players knock the door and say: ‘I want to leave, I don’t play, I’m not happy here.’ And of course there are players with certain ages and we have to see what will happen. I give my opinion but it is a question for sporting directors.”

Guardiola was asked if he was consulted regarding Viana’s appointment. “No, I gave my opinion; on many things I give my opinion,” he said, adding that he had not spoken to Viana, who will join from Sporting. – Guardian