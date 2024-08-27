Manchester United agree deal to sign PSG’s Manuel Ugarte for initial €50m

Manchester United have agreed a deal to buy Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte for €50m (£42.3m) plus €10m in add-ons. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United have agreed a deal to buy Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte for €50m (£42.3m) plus €10m in add-ons, with Scott McTominay expected to accept a €30m transfer to Napoli.

PSG had wanted a €60m fixed fee for Ugarte but United, after targeting the holding midfielder early in the window, negotiated a lower price, with the bonuses subject to performance and success.

If Ugarte comes as expected the 23-year-old will be Erik ten Hag’s fifth major signing of the market, after centre-back Leny Yoro (18) and Matthijs de Ligt (25), the striker Joshua Zirkzee (23) and Noussair Mazraoui, a 26-year-old full-back. The club believe all have their peak years ahead.

United regard Ugarte as one of the game’s finest midfielders – he was chosen in the summer’s Copa América team of the tournament – and the Uruguayan would give Ten Hag a second senior holding player, alongside Casemiro.

With United having agreed a €30m fee with Napoli for McTominay, the Scot is expected to join the Italian club. He has had a 22-year association with United after joining the youth programme at five.

United were reluctant to allow him to leave but Ten Hag could not guarantee the midfielder the starting berth he wanted. The Premier League profitability and sustainability rules that incentivise the sale of homegrown players also meant the deal is attractive.

McTominay, viewed by the club as one of their most successful academy graduates, has made 253 appearances for United, scoring 29 goals and winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. — Guardian