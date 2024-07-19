Republic of Ireland to face Georgia in Euro 2025 playoff semi-final

The Republic of Ireland’s path to Euro 2025 qualification has become clear with Georgia and either Slovakia or Wales standing in their way of featuring at Europe’s premier competition.

During Friday’s draw for the qualification playoffs ahead, Eileen Gleeson’s side was paired alongside Georgia in the semi-final. The two-legged tie will take place between October 23rd and 29th, with Ireland travelling away from home for the first fixture.

Both sides are familiar to each other having been drawn in the same qualifying group prior to last year’s World Cup. Ireland won convincingly on both occasions that they met, beating their visitors 11-0 in Tallaght - Denise O’Sullivan leading the way with a hat-trick - before recording a 9-0 hammering on their travels.

Should Ireland prevail against the Nations League C opposition - they will be significant favourites - they will advance to a two-legged final playoff with a spot at Euro 2025 on the line.

Their opponents will also be familiar, with the winner of Wales’ tie with Slovakia waiting in the next round. Ireland played Wales last February in a friendly in Tallaght, losing 2-0 on the night.

Slovakia are also recent opponents having featured in that same World Cup qualifying group with Ireland and Georgia. The two sides drew 1-1 in Tallaght in November 2021 before Ireland secured a crucial 1-0 victory in the away fixture.

Ireland WNT will play Georgia in Round 1 of the EURO 2025 Qualifying Play-Off



On the Fifa rankings, Ireland are listed as the world’s 25th best side, with Wales six spots further back in 31st. Slovakia are 50th with Georgia languishing at 119th.

In the recent qualifying groups, Ireland was the highest ranked team among their potential opponents as the only country to feature in League A. They finished bottom of their group despite a recent victory over France. Wales ended up top of Group 4 in the lower ranked B League. Slovakia came third in their group behind Scotland and Serbia. Georgia came second in their League C group behind Belarus.

Should Ireland beat Georgia first up, their two-legged final playoff would follow on November 22nd and December 3rd. Once again, as the higher seeded side, Ireland would host the decisive second leg with the first match taking place away from home.