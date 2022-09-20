Jordan Henderson to replace Kalvin Phillips in England squad

Jordan Henderson looks set to join up with the England squad. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Jordan Henderson has joined up with the England squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany.

The Liverpool captain replaces Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who will undergo surgery on a shoulder problem.

Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three games due to a hamstring injury.

England face Italy in Milan on Friday, before hosting Germany at Wembley next Monday.

READ MORE

The Germany fixture is a final game for Gareth Southgate’s players before England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran in November.