Ulster hope to have Coetzee back for clash with Southern Kings

Third-placed Ulster could also have Cooney back in action, while Rob Herring is also available

Michael Sadlier

Ulster’s Iain Henderson: the British and Irish Lion is unlikely to play against the Kings. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

Ulster’s Iain Henderson: the British and Irish Lion is unlikely to play against the Kings. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

 

Ulster are hoping to have Marcell Coetzee back in action for Saturday’s Pro 14 home clash with the Southern Kings.

If passed fit this will be the 27-year-old Springbok’s first game-time since January, when a suspected hamstring issue forced his early withdrawal from action in the Champions Cup victory at Leicester Tigers.

The timing of the powerhouse backrower’s expected return could hardly be better for Ulster the week before they travel south to take on reigning champions Leinster in the Champions Cup quarter-final in front of a soldout Aviva Stadium.

Coetzee’s presence should also be of considerable benefit in helping the northern province see off the Kings – who are bottom of Conference B – to rack up a fourth straight Pro14 victory, and further reinforce their bid to secure a playoff place.

The prognosis is not so clear for Iain Henderson, who was forced to pull out of Ireland’s preparations for last weekend’s Six Nations finale in Wales due to a knee ligament issue which he shipped in the previous game against France. It would appear that the British and Irish Lion will play no part in Saturday’s game against the Kings.

The same could apply to Henderson’s fellow Ireland squad member Will Addison, who, as with Coetzee, has not featured for the province since the narrow win at Welford Road back in January.

Playoff place

Ulster – currently third in the Pro14 table and in position to nail a playoff place – could also have John Cooney, who was left out of Ireland’s match-day 23 for last weekend’s defeat in Cardiff, back in action, while Rob Herring is also available.

Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale are not thought to be featuring this weekend for their province’s penultimate regulation season home game.

Luke Marshall, who was added to Ulster’s European squad last week and has been out of action since last May with a serious knee injury, is still believed to be a few weeks short of making his comeback.

With three Pro14 regulation games to go after Saturday’s encounter with the Kings, and a run-in which includes challenging away games at Glasgow and Edinburgh, before hosting already crowned Conference B winners Leinster, the northern province need to continue registering wins in what is still a congested table regarding securing a place in the playoffs.

“We have put ourselves into a good position now, so we can’t be flaky about this,” said scrum coach Aaron Dundon, who departs the Kingspan at season’s end. “We want to get as many points as we can against the Kings and finish the season strong in the Pro14 because that’s a competition we want to do really well in.”

Coaching staff

And hinting at the enormity of Saturday week’s European task in taking on Leinster in Dublin, Dundon revealed that work has already been under way regarding taking on the province where he formally played.

“The coaching staff have done a bit of work already in regards to looking at Leinster, but we want to go out and produce a big performance this week and get a win [against the Kings] as it is so important for us in the position we are in in the league.

“We have a lot of league games coming up, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Leinster, that we want to really win that second spot,” said the former Grenoble forwards coach of Ulster’s ambition to topple Benetton Rugby to finish runners-up to Leinster.

And Dundon, who has not revealed where he is going after leaving Ulster, also heaped praise on the emergence of loosehead prop Eric O’Sullivan, who has been a revelation in his breakthrough season.

“Eric has impressed me and developed a lot quicker than I imagined, but that is down to him. He is such a hard worker. You see it the way he plays, the Scarlets game in the Champions’ Cup as a loosehead prop, he made 22 tackles.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.