Waterford land with full planning for large-scale residential scheme seeking €6.75m

An aerial view of the lands shows their close proximity to Waterford's town centre

Developers and investors seeking ready-to-go opportunities in the current supply-starved housing market may be interested in the sale of a 7.02-hectare (17.35-acre) site in Waterford.

The site, just off the Cork Road and near Waterford city centre, is being offered for sale by agent Savills with full planning permission for 292 homes at a guide price of €6.75 million.

Planning permission for the Ballynaneashagh Large-scale Residential Development (LRD) was granted on December 18th. The approved scheme consists of 292 units comprising a mix of 166 houses, 66 age-friendly and 60 two-bedroom, own-door apartments along with a creche. The age-friendly apartments were designed in conjunction with an Approved Housing Body (AHB). The own-door apartments were designed to eliminate communal circulation space with the dual purpose of ensuring a more economic build.

There are two access points to the site, one off Cork Road along Ballybeg Drive with the other pedestrian and bicycle access directly on to Cork Road adjacent to the former Cartamundi facility.

The lands are surrounded by a number of established residential estates and by numerous amenities including Waterford Retail Park and several schools including St Saviour’s national school, St Paul’s Community College and Mount Sion CBS. The area is also served by a number of shops, sports grounds, sports clubs, cafes and restaurants.

Waterford Industrial Estate, South Technological University Waterford (SETU) and UPMC Whitfield Hospital, are all within a short distance of the site.

The N25 road (exit 2) is within a five-minute drive of the land, providing motorists with easy access to Dublin via the M9 and to the wider national road and motorway network.

Waterford Plunkett train station provides a direct rail line to Heuston station in Dublin in an hour and 50 minutes. Waterford Airport is also located within a 15-minute drive of the site.

John Swarbrigg and Peter O’Meara of Savills say: “This is an opportunity to secure a large-scale ready-to-go site in Waterford city with planning for a diverse range of unit types, from traditional housing to an extremely efficient age-friendly element, which has already attracted interest from some of the larger Approved Housing Bodies. Given the shortage of residential zoned land with full planning permission, we expect to see strong interest from a range of local and national developers.”