Connacht name team for crucial Ospreys clash

Peter Wilkins: ‘We see season as very much alive, but we need to make sure we perform’

Updated: 26 minutes ago

Connacht will be captained by Jarrad Butler on Friday night. Photograph: Inpho

Connacht will be captained by Jarrad Butler on Friday night. Photograph: Inpho

 

Jarrad Butler will captain Connacht for the first time in Friday’s Pro14 clash with the Ospreys in the Liberty Stadium (kick off 7.35pm).

A single point separates the two sides in conference A of the competition and the winners of this clash will put themselves in pole position to reach a Champions Cup play off.

Butler is joined in the backrow by blindside Sean O’Brien and Eoin McKeon at number eight, with John Muldoon named among the replacements.

There are a number of changes in the Connacht pack with Conor Carey coming in at tighthead and Shane Delahunt set to start at hooker. In the second-row lock Ultan Dillane returns to the starting team alongside James Cannon.

In the midfield Peter Robb who has recently returned from injury forms a partnership with Eoin Griffin.

The back three remains unchanged with Niyi Adeolokun and Matt Healy on the wings and Tiernan O’Halloran at fullback.

Commenting ahead of the game, Connacht defence coach Peter Wilkins spoke of the importance of this fixture in determining his teams season; “Ospreys are in the driving seat in terms of that final Champions Cup qualification spot. We see the season as very much alive, but we need to make sure we perform and put Ospreys under pressure on Friday.

“Ospreys are a similar side to what we encountered last week against Gloucester so after the disappointment of that defeat we have a huge opportunity this weekend”, Wilkins added.

CONNACHT: Tiernan O’Halloran; Niyi Adeolokun, Eoin Griffin, Peter Robb, Matt Healy; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Conor Carey; Ultan Dillane, James Cannon; Sean O’Brien, Jarrad Butler (capt), Eoin McKeon.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Peter McCabe, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Gavin Thornbury, John Muldoon, Caolin Blade, Craig Ronaldson, Darragh Leader.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.