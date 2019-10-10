Munster brace for toughest test yet this season against in-form Cheetahs

Van Graan makes five changes to squad as province seek to keep unbeaten run intact

Munster’s Jeremy Loughman in action against the Dragons last month at Thomond Park. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Munster’s Jeremy Loughman in action against the Dragons last month at Thomond Park. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Cheetahs v Munster, Toyota stadium, Friday, 5.15pm Irish time - Live on Eir Sport, Premier Sports

The magnitude of the task facing Munster can be gleaned from the fact that they face a Cheetahs team that have continued to purr in playing terms since claiming the Currie Cup, scoring 16 tries and 111 points in thumping wins over Glasgow Warriors and Ulster, both victories on their home patch.

The Irish province is also unbeaten in their first couple of matches this season but this game represents a real step up in the quality of the opposition. Munster coach Johann van Graan makes five changes from the victory over the Southern Kings, Jeremy Loughman, Rhys Marshall, Billy Holland, Tyler Bleyendaal and Nick McCarthy introduced into the starting team.

This is the last game in charge for Cheetahs head coach Franco Smith – it is also the South African team’s final home game until the new year – before he leaves to take up a new position and join the Italian national side and his team will be keen to ensure that he receives a memorable send-off.

Excelled

Munster have never lost to the South African team in four previous meetings but to preserve that run would require an exceptional performance.

These matches represent opportunities in the absence of their Ireland squad contingent and none has grasped them more impressively than left wing Shane Daly, while Jack O’Donoghue has also excelled.

Referee Mike Adamson, a former Scottish Sevens international, prefers to let the game flow where possible but Munster won’t want to become embroiled in a “run-and-gun” approach that the home side are likely to adopt. The Cheetahs are eight point favourites, so for Munster a losing bonus point would constitute a fine effort in the circumstances.         

CHEETAHS: R Smith; W Small-Smith, BJ van Rensberg, L Fouche, A Volmink; T Schoeman, R Pienaar (capt); O Nche, J Dweba, L de Bruin; S Manjezi, W Steenkamp; G Olivier, J Pokomela, H Venter.

Replacements: R Venter, B Venter, N Fouche, JP du Preez, S Koen, J Wiese, T Meyer, C Blommetjies.

MUNSTER: M Haley; D Sweetnam, D Goggin, R Scannell, S Daly; T Bleyendaal, N McCarthy; J Loughman, R Marshall, S Archer; F Wycherley, B Holland; J O’Donoghue, T O’Donnell, A Botha.

Replacements: K O’Byrne, J Cronin, K Knox, D O’Shea, G Coombes, A Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, C Nash.

Referee: M Adamson (Scotland).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.