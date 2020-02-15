Israel Folau scores six minutes into Catalans debut

Controversial Australian helps his new club to 36-18 Super League win

Israel Folau of Catalans Dragons applauds the fans after the match. Photo: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Controversial signing Israel Folau scored a try on his Catalans Dragons debut as the French club beat Castleford 36-18 in Super League.

The Dragons have been criticised for signing the former rugby union international who was sacked by Rugby Australia over homophobic comments on social media.

But Folau put the controversy behind him to get Catalans’ second try of the game when he leapt highest to catch a huge up-and-under and touch down.

Folau nearly repeated the trick as Catalans led 14-6 but after claiming a high kick, he hit the ground just short of the try line.

Folau played a part as Catalans went 24-12 ahead early in the second half as he won a penalty when blocked off challenging for another high ball. The Dragons opted to run the ball and Sam Tomkins crossed the whitewash.

Tomkins went on to score a hat-trick as the Dragons claimed their first win of the season.

