Wales’ Cory Hill to miss remainder of Six Nations

Secondrow Cory Hill has been ruled out of Wales’ final push for the Six Nations title and Grand Slam.

The Dragons forward will miss Wales’ games against Scotland and Ireland because of an ankle injury.

The Welsh Rugby Union confirmed Hill’s absence from the fixtures at Murrayfield on March 9th and then in Cardiff seven days later.

Hill was hurt during Wales’ 21-13 victory over England at the Principality Stadium on Saturday. He scored a try as his team wiped out a seven-point interval deficit.

Wales will win the Six Nations if they defeat Scotland and Ireland, and also secure a first tournament clean sweep since 2012.

Hill, 27, has played a key role during Wales’ 12-game unbeaten run that stretches back to February last year.

With Hill now sidelined, Adam Beard and Jake Ball are among the options as skipper Alun Wyn Jones’ secondrow partner in Edinburgh.

“Cory was outstanding on Saturday,” Wales skills coach Neil Jenkins told WRU TV. “He scored a try as well and is a fantastic player for us and a good guy to have around the squad, so he is certainly going to be a loss.

“But any loss is someone else’s opportunity, and we have some fantastic players in that position as well. I am sad for Cory, but it is an opportunity for someone else.”