Wales 25 Ireland 7: Wales player ratings

Fifteen heroes in red and the replacements brought Grand Slam glory to Wales

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones holds up the trophy after being crowned Six Nations champions at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Photo: Paul Ellis/Getty Images

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones holds up the trophy after being crowned Six Nations champions at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Photo: Paul Ellis/Getty Images

 

15 Liam Williams – Another accomplished display by the Wales full-back, who was immaculate throughout. Rating: 7

14 George North – Went off injured after just nine minutes as Wales produced a dominant display. Rating: 6

13 Jonathan Davies – Wales’ defensive captain would not let the Irish midfield pass. Led from the front. Rating: 7

12 Hadleigh Parkes – Scored a second-minute try and also saved an Ireland touchdown with his tackle on Jacob Stockdale. Superb display. Rating: 8

11 Josh Adams – Scored three tries during the tournament, and was a consistent threat to Ireland’s defence. Wales have a new star. Rating: 7

10 Gareth Anscombe – Produced the performance of his life, kicking 20 points and driving his team to Six Nations glory. Rating: 9

9 Gareth Davies – Solid in parts, but he there were also errors as he failed to make his mark consistently on the contest. Rating: 6

1 Rob Evans – Relished his battle opposite Tadhg Furlong in the scrums. A tireless shift. Rating: 7

2 Ken Owens – One of Wales’ most consistent performers over the past 18 months, he again shone when it mattered. Rating: 8

3 Tomas Francis – Among Wales’ most improved performers in recent seasons. Another high-class contribution. Rating: 7

4 Adam Beard – Has now won 13 out of 13 games in a Wales shirt. His dream career continues. Rating: 7

5 Alun Wyn Jones – Wales’ immense captain has been a tower of strength all season. World-class. Rating: 9

6 Josh Navidi – Made his customary high tackle count as Wales took charge early on and never relinquished their grip. Rating: 7

7 Justin Tipuric – Tackled himself to a standstill and was prominent at the breakdown. Rating: 7

8 Ross Moriarty – Arguably his best Wales performance for Wales. Never took a backward step, and Ireland struggled to contain him. Rating: 8

Replacements – Another superb collective effort from the Wales replacements, who have proved instrumental to their team’s success this season. Rating: 7

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.