Wales 25 Ireland 7: Wales player ratings
Fifteen heroes in red and the replacements brought Grand Slam glory to Wales
Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones holds up the trophy after being crowned Six Nations champions at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Photo: Paul Ellis/Getty Images
15 Liam Williams – Another accomplished display by the Wales full-back, who was immaculate throughout. Rating: 7
14 George North – Went off injured after just nine minutes as Wales produced a dominant display. Rating: 6
13 Jonathan Davies – Wales’ defensive captain would not let the Irish midfield pass. Led from the front. Rating: 7
12 Hadleigh Parkes – Scored a second-minute try and also saved an Ireland touchdown with his tackle on Jacob Stockdale. Superb display. Rating: 8
11 Josh Adams – Scored three tries during the tournament, and was a consistent threat to Ireland’s defence. Wales have a new star. Rating: 7
10 Gareth Anscombe – Produced the performance of his life, kicking 20 points and driving his team to Six Nations glory. Rating: 9
9 Gareth Davies – Solid in parts, but he there were also errors as he failed to make his mark consistently on the contest. Rating: 6
1 Rob Evans – Relished his battle opposite Tadhg Furlong in the scrums. A tireless shift. Rating: 7
2 Ken Owens – One of Wales’ most consistent performers over the past 18 months, he again shone when it mattered. Rating: 8
3 Tomas Francis – Among Wales’ most improved performers in recent seasons. Another high-class contribution. Rating: 7
4 Adam Beard – Has now won 13 out of 13 games in a Wales shirt. His dream career continues. Rating: 7
5 Alun Wyn Jones – Wales’ immense captain has been a tower of strength all season. World-class. Rating: 9
6 Josh Navidi – Made his customary high tackle count as Wales took charge early on and never relinquished their grip. Rating: 7
7 Justin Tipuric – Tackled himself to a standstill and was prominent at the breakdown. Rating: 7
8 Ross Moriarty – Arguably his best Wales performance for Wales. Never took a backward step, and Ireland struggled to contain him. Rating: 8
Replacements – Another superb collective effort from the Wales replacements, who have proved instrumental to their team’s success this season. Rating: 7