Rugby World Cup: John Quill red card for savage tackle mars England win over USA

England 45 USA 7

In Japan, at any rate, England votes remain. Eddie Jones’ much changed-side crushed the USA in a game that was predictably one-way traffic. On a carnival night in the melting and roofed Misaki stadium, Youghal’s John Quill, playing openside for the Americans, was red-carded for a late and head-high challenge on England’s Owen Farrell in the 70th minute, briefly incensing the partisan crowd. It was a desperately dangerous challenge and a lonely moment for Quill as he left the field. Gary Gold, the USA coach, readily conceded the foul play was indisputable on a calamitous night. Jones nodded when asked how Farrell was in the dressing room.

“He is missing part of his nose which is unfortunate but he is married and has a young child so he is not looking for any young lass in Kobe tonight so he will be okay.”

Nothing was going to spoil what was a homecoming party for Jones. The Americans could do nothing to stop England running their playbook and transporting a bit of Twickenham’s winter chorus to Japan’s south coast. Seven tries over the evening which advertised England’s versatile pack game and the surging power of their backs sets them up perfectly for their outing against Argentina. It was hot here – 27 degrees, according to Jones, with 85 percent humidity and he is expecting similar conditions next time out.

“The sun might shine but it will be wet weather rugby. This World Cup is unique because of the conditions. We haven’t played a World Cup like this before.”

The Americans were content to live with small victories over the first quarter, symbolised by Marcel Brache’s shuddering hit on Joe Launchbury, forcing the Wasps prop to fumble possession before he had even looked up. Their brightest attacking moment came courtesy of AJ McGinty, who executed an audacious right foot chip that fell perfectly inside England’s 22 with inches to spare for Paul Lasike to take on the burst. It was as close as they would come to a score for 80 minutes.

Referee Nic Berry shows a red card to John Quill (second from left). Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

After 20 minutes, Ford – having opened England’s account with a try and in a magisterial mood – chipped a weighted kick over the USA’s defensive line to exploit one of many penalty advantages. There was room to chase but the wing in question was Joe Marler, the mullet haired prop who has returned from retirement. On a sultry night, it was a tough chase to give him. England kicked for touch when play was called back for the penalty. Luke Cowan-Dickie found George Kruis at the back of the lineout and the USA offered little resistance to the set-piece maul finished by Billy Vunipola. On the half hour mark, England were at it again, driving into the 22 and changing the angle of attack so cleverly that half the shires crossed the American line with only McGinty there to offer any sort of defence. Cowan-Dickie grounded for the try and even if Ford hit the post with his conversion, the crowd settled in for what was destined to be a one-sided show.

Paul Mullen, a product of the Aran Islands via Glenstal Abbey and Texas A&M made an appearance for the USA in the second half as England began to overwhelm the Americans in the scrum, in the maul and, finally, out wide.

The last quarter became an exhibition of England’s surging running game, with Jonathan Joseph, spinning and cutting through a pair of despairing tackles to set up Joe Cokanasiga in the 47th minute with the first of two tries. Ruaridh McConnochie, the former Sevens, star lurked out wide to finish a move that started with Courtney Lawes smashing through close to the USA posts.

Ford, after fluffing a couple of penalties, was perfect with the conversion.

“I think he ran the game,” said USA coach Gary Gold.

“His game management was outstanding. They kept peppering us back. We sort of anticipated that England might come out and play more ball in hand. George was the puppeteer. He put the ball in behind us and we made a few mistakes and we paid for it.”

England, having fun, looked for another after the gong. There was a suspicion of one of two knock-ons but referee Nic Berry was like an indulgent schoolmaster in the yard after the bell sounds. Instead, McGinty stole a ball in front of the England posts and the ball reached a stunned Bryce Campbell, who crashed over for a late gift for the Americans. Nobody minded.

ENGLAND: Elliot Daly, Ruaridh McConnochie, Jonathan Joseph, Piers Francis, Joe Cokanasiga; George Ford, Willi Heinz; Joe Marler, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Dan Cole; Joe Launchbury, George Kruis; Tom Curry, Lewis Ludlam; Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Ellis Genge for Joe Marler (half-time), Kyle Sinckler for Dan Cole (half-time, Mark Wilson for Billy Vunipola (half-time), Owen Farrell for Piers Francis (47 mins), Ben Youngs for Willi Heinz (47 mins), Courtney Lawes for Joe Launchbury (47 mins), Jack Singleton for Luke Cowan-Dickie (70 mins),

USA: Will Hooley; Blaine Scully, Marcel Brache, Paul Lasike, Mrtin Iosefo; AJ McGinty, Shaun Davies; David Ainuu, Joe Fautete’e, Titi Lamositele; Ben Landry, Nick Civetta; Tony Lamborn, John Quill; Cam Dolan.

Replacements: Oliv Kilifi for David Ainuu (3 mins), Mike Te’o for Will Hooley (43 mins), Paul Mullen for Titi Lamositele (43 mins), 19 Greg Peterson for Nick Civetta (48 mins), Ruben De Haas for Shaun Davies (47 mins), Dylan Fawsitt for Joe Taufete’e (62 mins), Bryce Campbell for Paul Lasike (62 mins), Hanco Germishuys for Tony Lamborn (62 mins).

Referee: Nic Berry (Aus).