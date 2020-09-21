Remaining 2020 Women’s Six Nations fixtures confirmed

Ireland welcome Italy to Dublin on October 25th before a trip to France a week later

Ireland women resume their Six Nations campaign on October 25th. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The dates for the remaining rounds of fixtures in the postponed 2020 Women’s Six Nations have been confirmed.

Ireland will resume their campaign on Sunday October 25th against Italy at Donnybrook (kick-off 1pm).

Adam Griggs’s side then travel to France for their final round fixture on Sunday November 1st at Le Stadium in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, just outside of Lille (kick-off 1.30pm Irish times).

Ireland currently lie third in the Six Nations table. They opened their campaign with an 18-14 victory over Scotland, and followed that up with a comprehensive 31-12 win over Wales.

However they were well beaten by champions elect England in their third round fixture, losing 27-0 away from home.

Ireland women Six Nations fixtures:

Sunday October 25th: Ireland v Italy, Donnybrook (kick-off 1pm)

Sunday November 1st: France v Ireland, Le Stadium (kick-off 1.30pm Irish time)

