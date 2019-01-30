Penny drops in for Ireland Under-20 opener against England

Ireland coach Noel McNamara names Leinster flanker in backrow

Leinster flanker Scott Penny will make his Ireland Under-20 debut against England in Cork on Friday night. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Leinster flanker Scott Penny will make his Ireland Under-20 debut against England in Cork on Friday night. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Scott Penny, who made his Leinster senior debut earlier in the season, has been selected at flanker for Ireland’s opening match in the Under-20 Six Nations Championship against England at Musgrave Park on Friday night (7.15pm, live on RTÉ 2).

Irish head coach Noel McNamara can call upon three players who togged out at this level last season; outhalf Harry Byrne, hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin and secondrow Charlie Ryan. The team will be captained by centre David Hawkshaw.

McNamara is without a number of established players at this level including wings James McCarthy and Angus Kernohan.

“We have a very talented group of players in the squad, and there were a number of tight calls on selection for this game,” said McNamara.

“There is a lot of rugby to be played over the coming weeks and months, so the competitiveness in the squad is a real positive and bodes well for the season ahead.”

IRELAND U-20: J Flannery (Shannon); C Phillips (Young Munster), L Turner (Dublin University), D Hawkshaw (Clontarf, capt), J Wren (Cork Constitution); H Byrne (Lansdowne), C Casey (Shannon); J Wycherley (Young Munster), D Tierney-Martin (Corinthians), Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University); C Ryan (UCD), Niall Murray (Buccaneers); M Moloney (Old Belvedere), S Penny (UCD), J Hodnett (UCC).

Replacements: J McKee (Old Belvedere), M Milne (UCD), R Lomas (Galwegians), B Deeny (Clontarf), D McCann (Banbridge), C Foley (St Mary’s College), S French (Cork Constitution), R Russell (Dublin University).

