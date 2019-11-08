Ireland look to lay down a marker for season against Wales

Women’s November international rugby preview: Ireland v Wales, UCD Bowl, 1pm

Updated: about an hour ago

UL Bohemian flanker Ciara Griffin retains the captaincy as part of a backrow that also includes Edel McMahon and Anna Caplice. Photograph: Inpho

UL Bohemian flanker Ciara Griffin retains the captaincy as part of a backrow that also includes Edel McMahon and Anna Caplice. Photograph: Inpho

 

The Ireland Women’s team will be looking to claim a breakthrough victory in a November international when they welcome Wales to the UCD Bowl on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 1pm).

Head coach Adam Griggs has named an experienced line-up for this encounter, with Leinster lock Judy Bobbett the only debutant in the starting 15. However, the uncapped quartet of Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony, Katie O’Dwyer, Niamh Ní Dhroma and Hannah O’Connor are named amongst the replacements.

Munster’s Eimear Considine is joined in the Irish back three by Lauren Delany and Galway teenager Beibhinn Parsons, while Enya Breen links up with Sene Naoupu in midfield. Ellen Murphy and Nicole Cronin are the preferred choices at half-back, but Larissa Muldoon does return to an Irish match day squad for the first time since the 2017 World Cup.

UL Bohemian flanker Ciara Griffin retains the captaincy as part of a backrow that also includes Edel McMahon and Anna Caplice.

Following a run of six previous autumn defeats – not to mention a disappointing fifth-place finish in this year’s Six Nations Championship – Griggs is hopeful his side can hit the ground running in Belfield.

“Sunday is the first marker for our squad with an exciting and challenging season ahead. We have had some good training games and preparation so it’s now time to put that into action with a strong performance,” Griggs acknowledged.

“Our focus is starting off this international window with a fast start and showing the progress that has been made over the last six weeks in camp.”

IRELAND: E Considine; L Delany, E Breen, S Naoupu, B Parsons; E Murphy, N Cronin; L Feely, C Moloney, L Djougang; N Fryday, J Bobbett; C Griffin, E McMahon, A Caplice.

Replacements: V Dabanovich O’Mahony, K O’Dwyer, AM O’Hora, N Ní Dhroma, H O’Connor, K Dane, L Muldoon, M Claffey.

WALES: K Powell; P Randall, A Donovan, R Wilkins, C Keight; E Snowsill, F Lewis; G Pyrs, K Jones, A Evans; N John, G Crabb; A Callender, B Lewis, S Lillicrap.

Replacements: C Phillips, G Jenkins, C Hale, S Harries, R Lock, K Bevan, M Webb, R O’Loughlin.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.