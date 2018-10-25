Kaino and Pointud appeals turned down at disciplinary hearings

Toulouse players were both cited for incidents in opening game against Bath
Toulouse’s Jerome Kaino is shown a yellow card by referee Andrew Brace following a high tackle on Bath’s Jamie Roberts during the Heineken Champions Cup game at the Recreation Ground in Bath. Photograph: James Crombie/inpho

The appeals by Toulouse players Jerome Kaino and Lucas Pointud against suspensions picked up in the French side’s opening Heineken Champions Cup match against Bath have both been refused.

Former New Zealand backrow Jerome Kaino received a five-week suspension for his high hit on Bath centre Jamie Roberts in the game at the Recreation Ground, which Toulouse won 22-20.

Prop Lucas Pointud received a four-week ban for a shoulder to the head of Bath prop Nathan Catt in the same game.

Both appeals were heard by an independent appeal committee in Paris on Thursday.

In both cases the committee “was not satisfied that the decision taken at the initial Disciplinary Hearing had been in error” and the suspensions remain on both players.

Both players missed the victory over Leinster at Stade Ernest Wallon last Sunday. Pointud is free to resume playing on Monday, November 26th, with Kaino returning a week later on December 3rd.

