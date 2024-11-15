Ireland v Argentina live updates: Autumn Nations Series

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland against Argentina in the Autumn Nations Series, live from the Aviva Stadium. Ireland suffered defeat last Friday against New Zealand and will be looking to bounce back against a talented Argentina side managed by former Leinster star outhalf Felipe Contepomi. Argentina have never beaten Ireland in Dublin and will fancy their chances if Ireland play the same as the did against the All Blacks. But Andy Farrell’s Ireland don’t tend to do consecutive defeats, so expect a response for this one. Kick-off is at 8.10pm.

Here are the teams:

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster); Jack Crowley (Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht); Joe McCarthy (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster); Tadhg Beirne (Munster); Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster, capt).

Replacements: Rob Herring (Ulster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster), Ryan Baird (Leinster); Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Craig Casey (Munster), Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster).

ARGENTINA: Juan Cruz Mallia; Rodrigo Isgro, Lucio Cinti, Matias Moroni, Bautista Delguy; Tomas Albornoz, Gonzalo Bertranou; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya, Joel Sclavi; Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo; Pablo Matera, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Joaquin Oviedo.

Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Ignacio Calles, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Franco Molina, Santiago Grondona, Gonzalo Garcia, Santiago Carreras, Justo Picardo.