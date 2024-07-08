Ireland under-20s square off against Australia knowing avoiding defeat will secure top spot in Pool B

World Rugby under-20 championship:

Ireland vs Australia, Cape Town, Tuesday, July 9th, 1pm

(Live on RugbyPass TV)

Their destiny in their own hands, another much-changed Ireland under-20 outfit squares off against Australia knowing that avoiding defeat would secure top spot in Pool B and a semi-final berth. Even a defeat with two bonus points, one for scoring four tries, the other for losing by seven points or fewer, would still send Ireland through.

Willie Faloon’s side find themselves in this advantageous position by virtue of Italy’s 17-12 victory over these Australians. This the same Italy side – albeit with changes to the XV – which Ireland blew away in their opening game with a scoreline of 55-15.

Ireland rang the changes for their next outing, a narrow win over Georgia which in all honesty should have been a defeat only for Finn Treacy’s try with the last play of the game. That Georgian side which gave Ireland a torrid time at the set-piece previously lost more convincingly to Australia, for what it’s worth – though predictions based on prior results appears to be a fool’s errand in this pool.

After that Georgian scare Faloon has made 12 changes to his starting XV. Plenty was likely to happen regardless given the desire for rotation. The first choice backline through much of this year’s Six Nations campaign returns. Jack Murphy and Oliver Coffey once again partner each other at halfback, with Wilhelm de Klerk and Hugh Gavin once again lining out at centre. The back three of Ben O’Connor, Finn Treacy and Hugo McLaughlin also has a familiar feel.

The new faces in the forward pack come from a combination of injury and that Georgian performance. Into the starting front row which struggled in the scrum comes Emmet Calvey at loose head, Danny Sheehan and Patreece Bell keeping their spots at hooker and tight head.

Regular captain Evan O’Connell is injured – a blow especially considering the at times stuttering lineout last time out. Brian Gleeson takes the reins in his stead in a backrow also featuring Bryn Ward and James McKillop. Billy Corrigan replaces O’Connell at lock, where he partners UCD’s Alan Spicer.

The equation for Ireland against the wounded junior Wallabies is simple. Win and they’re through to the last four for a second consecutive years. Lose with bonus points and they will be okay. Lose without them and we’re into the more complicated territory of best-placed runner-up, an endeavour fraught with nervous scoreboard watching of events elsewhere.

Ireland: B O’Connor; F Treacy, W de Klerk, Hugh Gavin, H McLaughlin; J Murphy, O Coffey; E Calvey, D Sheehan, P Bell; A Spicer, B Corrigan; J McKillop, B Ward, B Gleeson (capt). Replacements: S Smyth, J Boyd, A Sparrow, S Edogbo, M Flynn, T Brophy, S Naughton, D Colbert.

Australia: S Wilcox; A Saunders, K Pritchard, J McLeod, R Leahy; L Ieli, O Tuipulotu, N Bloomfield; T MacPherson (capt), O McCrea; A Ekanayake, D Sawers, J Harley. Replacements: B Edwards, N Tiitii, T King, E Doyle, A Durbidge, D Thygesen, B Dickens, B Fakafanua.