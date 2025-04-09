Ireland fall to Pakistan in opening match of Women’s World Cup

Ireland suffered a 38-run defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the opening match of their Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifying campaign in Lahore.

Jane Maguire took three for 33 as Ireland bowled out the hosts for 217, with Gaby Lewis and Amy Hunter then both contributing 44 with the bat, but Ireland collapsed, losing their final five wickets for only 20 runs.

Maguire struck almost immediately in the match, removing Gull Feroza for four in the second over, but Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin put on 77 for the second wicket before Sidra and Aliya Riaz scored 72 for the third, leaving Pakistan on 153 for three when Cara Murray trapped Sidra lbw for 51.

Pakistan also lost late wickets rapidly, going from 175 for four to 217 all out as Arlene Kelly took two for 34 and Murray two for 49, but Ireland could not muster much early momentum in their run chase until Lewis and Hunter began to make hay off spinners Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu.

But it was Sandhu who then took out both batters on 44 before Diana Baig began to chip away at Ireland’s lower order, finishing with figures of four for 35.

Once Orla Prendergast had fallen victim to Iqbal for 37 the writing was on the wall for Ireland, the final wicket coming when Murray was run out for a duck.

Ireland will face West Indies in their second match on Friday.