Nemanja Matic calls André Onana one of Manchester United’s worst goalkeepers after Lyon claim

Nemanja Matic has described André Onana as one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United’s history after the Cameroonian claimed his team were far better than Lyon.

United face the French side in Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final opening leg at the Groupama Stadium. Matic, the 36-year-old Lyon midfielder who was at United from 2017 to 2022, was told of Onana’s claim.

He said: “I respect everyone but to say that then you need to get the answer. If you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s history you need to take care what you are talking.”

Matic compared the 29-year-old unfavourably with three of United’s first-choice goalkeepers before Onana. He said: “If David de Gea or Peter Schmeichel or [Edwin] van der Sar said that then I will question myself but if you are one of the statistically worst goalkeepers in Man United’s modern history then he needs to show that before he says, so we will see.”

READ MORE

Omana made the claim after Sunday’s goalless draw with Manchester City when discussing the challenge of Lyon. “Of course it’s not going to be easy but I think we are way better than them,” he said.

United are the only remaining unbeaten team in Uefa’s club competitions. They are 13th in the Premier League and Lyon sit fifth in Ligue 1.

Matic’s jaw-dropping comments were followed by a pointed post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Onana nodding to the fact that United did not win a trophy in the midfielder’s five seasons at Old Trafford.

Posting alongside a photo of himself kissing the FA Cup, the goalkeeper said: “I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent.

“We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud.

“At least I’ve lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can’t say the same.”