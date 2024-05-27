Munster extend Nash, Archer and Kilcoyne as Ulster sign Irish-qualified outhalf

Ulster have secured the signing of Aidan Morgan, a New Zealand-born, Irish qualified outhalf ahead of next season.

The move gives the province some much needed depth at 10 after Billy Burns’ contract was not extended, allowing the Ireland international to sign with Munster. That left just Jake Flannery as a recognised senior outhalf on the province’s books for next year, with scrumhalf Nathan Doak and academy player James Humphreys providing cover.

Morgan, aged 23, currently plays for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby and qualifies for Ireland through his Belfast-born grandfather. He has signed a two-year contract at Ravenhill.

Morgan represented New Zealand at U20s level before progressing into the Hurricanes academy. He has played 23 times in Super Rugby to date.

Meanwhile Munster have announced a trio of new contracts with wing Calvin Nash and props Stephen Archer and Dave Kilcoyne all extending their stays at Thomond Park.

Nash, who was Ireland’s starting right wing during the Six Nations in place of the injured Mack Hansen, was already contracted for next season but has signed an extension that keeps him at Munster until 2026.

Archer, the province’s record appearance holder, has only signed a six-month extension that will see him stay at the club until January 2025. Kilcoyne has put pen to paper on a year-long deal which will finish at the end of next season.