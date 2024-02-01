George North absent for Wales’ Six Nations opener with Scotland

George North has been ruled out of Wales' Six Nations opener against Scotland with a shoulder injury. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Wales centre George North has been ruled out of Saturday’s Six Nations clash against Scotland (4.45pm) because of a shoulder injury.

North, who has won 118 caps and is comfortably the most experienced player in Wales’ Six Nations squad, was hurt during Ospreys’ recent European Challenge Cup victory over South Africa side the Lions.

Owen Watkin and Nick Tompkins will forge Wales’ midfield partnership, with Cardiff fullback Cameron Winnett handed a Test debut after just 15 games of professional rugby.

The 21-year-old features in a position vacated by Liam Williams’s move to Japan, while fullback option Louis Rees-Zammit recently quit rugby union to pursue a possible American football career.

Elsewhere, Winnett’s Cardiff colleague James Botham – grandson of England cricket great Ian Botham – is recalled for a first Wales appearance since July 2021, packing down alongside backrow colleagues Tommy Reffell and Aaron Wainwright.

Dragons prop Leon Brown also starts, with uncapped Cardiff flanker Alex Mann among the replacements, where former Bristol back Ioan Lloyd provides outhalf cover for Sam Costelow.

Racing 92 lock Will Rowlands, whose partner recently gave birth, is not included in the matchday 23, with captain Dafydd Jenkins and Adam Beard forging Wales’ secondrow combination.

At 21, Exeter forward Jenkins is Wales’ youngest skipper since a 20-year-old Gareth Edwards led Wales against Scotland in 1968.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland said: “George got quite a big stinger in terms of his shoulder and didn’t take part in full training last week, so Owen Watkin comes into the midfield.

Will hasn’t come into the squad yet. His wife had a baby a couple of weeks ago in France. So the message to him has been ‘you stay home and be with your family’. We always talk about how important that is, and he will turn up when he is ready.”

Wales have beaten Scotland 11 times on the bounce in Cardiff, winning nine Six Nations games, a World Cup warm-up fixture and an autumn Test since the Scots triumphed in April 2002.

But Wales are now without the likes of Rees-Zammit, Williams and long-term injured trio Jac Morgan, Taulupe Faletau and Dewi Lake, while Dan Biggar and Leigh Halfpenny retired from international rugby after the World Cup in France.

Gatland added: “Cameron Winnett is just a lovely footballer, and I think he is going to develop into a quality international player in the future.

“He is young and there will be no pressure on him. It is also great that Alex Mann is on the bench, and will hopefully get his debut as well.

“Scotland haven’t won here in a long, long time, and it is an opportunity for us to continue with that record.

“The [stadium] roof is going to be open. Scotland want the roof open, which I think is a little bit disappointing from an atmosphere point of view because when that roof is shut it does tend to create a lot more atmosphere and noise in the stadium. But that is the decision that they made.”

Six Nations regulations state that both teams have to agree in order for the roof to be closed.

Alessandro Garbisi takes over at scrumhalf and Tommaso Allan is selected at fullback in the Italy team to face England in Rome in their Six Nations opener on Saturday (2.15pm Irish time).

Garbisi is included ahead of Stephen Varney who started three of Italy’s four games at last year’s World Cup, as new head coach Gonzalo Quesada named his first team since taking over from Kieran Crowley.

Quesada named Allan at fullback, making his 80th appearance for Italy, with the other Garbisi brother, Paolo, chosen at outhalf.

Tommaso Menoncello makes a welcome return at centre, having missed the World Cup through injury and lock Federico Ruzza will earn his 50th cap.

“It’s been a busy week of work. There is great enthusiasm throughout the group for the Six Nations opener. The staff and all the players have shown great commitment by trying to quickly dive into new methodologies,” Quesada said.

The new coach has gone with experience in the starting team but has named uncapped prop Mirco Spagnolo on the bench.

WALES (v Scotland, Principality Stadium, Saturday, 4.45pm): C Winnett (Cardiff); J Adams (Cardiff), O Watkin (Ospreys), N Tompkins (Saracens), R Dyer (Dragons); S Costelow (Scarlets), G Davies (Scarlets); C Domachowski (Cardiff), R Elias (Scarlets), L Brown (Dragons); D Jenkins (Exeter, capt), A Beard (Ospreys); J Botham (Cardiff), T Reffell (Leicester), A Wainwright (Dragons).

Replacements: E Dee (Dragons), K Mathias (Scarlets), K Assiratti (Cardiff), Teddy Williams (Cardiff), A Mann (Cardiff), Tomos Williams (Cardiff), I Lloyd (Scarlets), M Grady (Cardiff).

ITALY (v England, Stadio Olimpico, Saturday, 2.15 Irish time): Tommaso Allan; Ange Capuozzo, Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Alessandro Garbisi; Danilo Fischetti, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Pietro Ceccarelli; Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza; Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro, Lorenzo Cannone.

Replacements: Giacomo Nicotera, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosue Zilocchi, Andrea Zambonin, Edoardo Iachizzi, Manuel Zuliani, Stephen Varney, Lorenzo Pani.