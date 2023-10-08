Fiji squeeze into quarter-final against England despite stunning defeat to Portugal

Fiji 23 Portugal 24

A historic first World Cup win for Portugal, a place in the quarter-finals for Fiji and elimination for Eddie Jones’s Australia. But that barely tells the half of it. The final match of the pool stages proved to be the most entertaining with Rodrigo Marta’s try in the final minute giving Portugal the victory their approach to the tournament fully deserved.

Fiji’s losing bonus point ensures they go through in second place in their pool and will face England next Sunday in Marseilles. For the second match running, however, they were outclassed for large spells and this time Portugal made them pay.

Os Lobos have won hearts and minds throughout this tournament and now have a victory to boot, with Samuel Marques’s late conversion making sure of the one-point win. Fiji can take solace from the fact that they are into the knock-out stages for only the third time but they must make considerable improvements if they are to trouble England.

For Fiji, this was a second bite at the cherry. They would have booked their place in the quarter-finals last week had they managed a bonus point in their victory over Georgia but such was the size of the scare they were given that day – 9-0 down at half-time – they were relieved to simply overcome the Lelos.

As a result, they came into this needing a single match point to reach the knock-out stages and book a place in the last eight. The head coach, Simon Raiwalui, made six changes to his starting line-up, handing the No 10 jersey to Vilimoni Botitu, but the most notable name in his XV was that of Josua Tuisova. The centre learned of the tragic death of his seven-year-old son hours before the 17-12 win over Georgia but has decided to stay on in France in support of Fiji’s cause. When his name was read out before kick-off, the Toulouse crowd raised the roof in appreciation.

That Fiji came into the match with work to do to seal their quarter-final spot had left Jones and Australia in purgatory. They completed their pool-stage campaign last week but remained at their base in Saint-Étienne, praying for Portugal to upset Fiji by a big enough margin to allow the Wallabies to squeeze through.

It was another shaky start by Fiji – twice they had kicks charged down inside their own half in the opening six minutes – but a 10th-minute penalty from the scrumhalf Frank Lomani got them up and running on the scoreboard. Sweltering conditions made for difficult handling, however, and prevented Fiji from finding their rhythm. An error-strewn, if thoroughly entertaining, first half ensued and although the Pacific islanders threatened the first try down the left wing, the fullback Sireli Maqala lost his footing at the vital moment.

Things got even more frantic in the final few minutes before the break with Portugal finishing the stronger and the winger Raffaele Storti diving to gather his kick, only to knock on just short of the line. Portugal were playing advantage, however, and Marques levelled the scores from in front of the posts.

Five minutes into the second half Storti had his try. The outhalf Jerónimo Portela claimed a magnificent high ball and Portugal recycled to the right. The grubber from the captain José Lima was inch-perfect and Storti had the pace to get there first. Marques’s conversion from the touchline gave Portugal a seven-point advantage – one short of a lead which would have put Australia into second place.

Fiji were rattled and Portugal threatened again down the left but a loose pass from the openside Nicolas Martins gave Maqala the chance to break clear down the field and Levani Botia eventually went over from close range. Lomani’s conversion levelled the score at 10-10.

Moments later Botia was sent to the bunker for a high shot on Marta and from the ensuing penalty, Portugal’s loosehead prop Francisco Fernandes burrowed over from close range. Botia’s yellow card was not upgraded to red because of Marta’s change of direction but Portugal’s resolute defence continued to frustrate Fiji.

Eventually Fiji’s mounting pressure told with Mesake Doge squeezing over and Lomani again levelling things up with the conversion before kicking two further penalties. Marta had the final say, however, running a superb inside line to dot down with barely a minute remaining. Marques still had work to do with his conversion but after a lengthy break he showed steely nerves to nail the kick and send the Portugal faithful into raptures. – Guardian