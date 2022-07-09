LIVE: New Zealand v Ireland second test

3 mins: TRY FOR IRELAND! Andrew Porter. Brilliant play by Ireland, first break by Tadhg Beirne sets up Irish attack. Sexton plays to Hansen on the wing and can’t get over the line. they regrouped. Nice short pass by Sexton and Porter has the power to put it down. Sexton scores the conversion. Great start.

Ireland 7 New Zealand 0

The teams take to the pitch, somewhat sizeable Irish crowd sings along to Ireland’s Call. New Zealand sing their national anthem and Ireland watch the traditional Haka. The game is about to start.

The teams today:

New Zealand: 15. Jordie Barrett; 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Reiko Ioane, 12. Quinn Tupaea, 11. Leicester Fainga’anuku; 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Aaron Smith; 1. George Bower, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Ofa Tu’ungafasi; 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Scott Barrett, 6. Dalton Papalii, 7, Sam Cane (capt), 8. Ardie Savea.

Ireland: 15. Hugo Keenan; 14 Mack Hansen, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. James Lowe; 10. Johnny Sexton (capt), 9. Jamison Gibson Park; 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong; 4. James Ryan, 5. Tadhg Beirne; 6. Peter O’Mahony, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris

Referee: Jaco Peyper

Matt Williams writes Ireland must find a way to play the best rugby of their lives if New Zealand are to be beaten this morning. Particularly, they must ensure there is no rerun of the cardinal first Test error - that defensive is manipulated. “Defensively, Ireland had taken a knife to a gunfight,” Williams writes.

Gerry Thornley writes the unmistakable Kiwi influence in Irish rugby continues to bear fruit. Ireland have had three Kiwi coaches - Murray Kidd, Warren Gatland and Joe Schmidt. He looks through the 14 players from New Zealand that have donned the Irish shirt.

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the second test between New Zealand and Ireland. The odds are against Ireland at Forsyth Barr in Dunedin, but at stake is the opportunity to put their names down in history and register a very rare win against the All Blacks on home soil. Kick off is at 8.05am.