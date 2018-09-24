Vintners’ fly fishing championship decided by narrow margin

An exciting finish to the 17th Vintners’ National Fly Fishing Championships saw Patrick McCarthy from Co Cork pip his closest rivals by the narrowest of margins at the two-day event on Lough Mask last week.

With just one ounce separating each of the first three, the much-awaited final announcement was greeted with great cheer as the Dunmanway angler was declared 2018 winner against a field of 130 anglers.

While Lough Lein in Killarney and Bandon river are his favourite haunts, McCarthy, a carpenter by trade, has competed in the Vintner’s for 16 years with sixth place his best placing. “I caught my fish on a green gorgeous George and green Peter at the Inishowen Shore and relics,” he said.

With four fish, McCarthy’s fish weighed in at 5.8lb, followed by Billy Kavanagh with 5.7lb and fisheries officer, Declan Gibbons with two splendid fish for 5.6lb. Kevin Cremin caught the heaviest trout at 4.6lb.

Conditions over the two days were very tough, with strong, squally winds and plenty of sunshine – not conducive to good fly fishing.

All the action started and concluded in Burke’s bar and restaurant in Clonbur, where anglers were treated to a complimentary breakfast and two superb evening meals.

The evening music and sing-along session was warmly welcomed by all competitors, perhaps highlighted by popular Renvyle angler Jackie Kyne with renderings on his selection of harmonicas.

A raffle on finals night for the two local clubs, Tourmakeady and Ballinrobe, brought in a record €400 each towards their great work in stream enhancement and rehabilitation.

The Vintner’s competition stands out for its wonderful ability to bring together a large contingent of anglers to enjoy the ceol agus craic and great hospitality offered by the Burke family.

Investigation into Tolka fish kill

Following a report of a fish kill on the river Tolka in the Tolka Valley park area last Tuesday, fisheries personnel immediately attended the scene to commence an investigation. A significant source of polluting material was identified and samples were taken for analysis.

Dead fish were recorded over a 5km stretch of river and Inland Fisheries Ireland understands that relevant parties are undertaking appropriate remedial action. The investigation is continuing.

Sixteen boats compete for Willie Murphy Memorial Cup

On the Corrib, out from Woodquay, the Commercial Boat Club hosted the “last cast” pairs’ competition at which 16 boats competed for the Willie Murphy Memorial Cup. Nicholas Hanley and Robbie Pittman came out tops with five fish for 9.15lb.

In the heaviest fish category for the Greaney Cup, Michael O’Donoghue weighed in a trout of 3.70lb.

Tom ‘Doc’ Sullivan guiding in the Cornamona area boated Chris Oliver from Navan, who enjoyed his day with three good trout, crowned with a personal best of 4lb. It was a trip to savour for Oliver as he caught the big fish on a green Peter which he tied specially for the day.

In the Oughterard area, Loughrea angler Malcom Naughton had four fish from the deeps and Cork duo Jerome and Pat Mullane had five, also from the deeps.

The Oughterard Anglers’ Association hosted the John Gill Memorial Cup in which 28 anglers participated. First place went to Charlie McCormican with three trout (dapping) followed by Joey Tierney on two trout (casting).

‘Screaming Reels’ wins Rosslare Small Boats Festival for ninth time

In what turned out to be the closest competition in 33 years, the Irish boat Screaming Reels won the Rosslare Small Boats Festival for the ninth time beating 37 boats from Britain and Ireland with 28 species. (Full report next week.)

Boat competition on Lough Sheelin

The Lough Sheelin Trout Protection Association will hold its annual boat competition at Kilnahard pier on Saturday, October 6th, fishing from 11am to 6pm. All proceeds will go towards stream enhancement and rehabilitation.

First prize is a 19ft Sheelin Boat plus the Paddy Sheridan Memorial Cup. Closing date for entries is Friday, September 28th. Entry fee of €90 includes a hot meal on the pier at Kilnahard. Entries to Eamonn Ross, Ardlougher, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan. Tel: 086-661 9834.

