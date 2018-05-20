UCD suffer defeat but EuroHockey Club Cup relegation looks unlikely

UCD finished eighth overall at the EuroHockey Club Cup in London following a 4-0 loss to hosts Surbiton on Sunday morning but results in Dublin means relegation looks unlikely.

Against a side packed with eight Britain internationals and three Olympic gold medallists, the students gave as good as they got in the first half with Deirdre Duke and Katie Mullan going close.

But Giselle Ansley’s deflected corner strike in the second half broke UCD’s defences and Georgie Twigg, Hannah Martin and a last minute Beckie Middleton goal spun out the difference to four.

Nonetheless, Ireland’s place for 2019 looks assured for Loreto. That is because Russia – represented by CSP Krylatskoye – will not get enough ranking points at the Euro Trophy event, leaving Ireland as the sixth-rated nation and eligible to stay in the top tier.

They needed to win the tournament but were beaten by Spain’s Junior FC who went on to top the group.

Hosts Monkstown, meanwhile, retained Ireland’s spot in the Trophy - which will be occupied by UCD in 2019 - by virtue of Saturday’s dramatic 3-2 win over Lille.

Rosie Carrigan slotted a stroke in the third quarter to seal the deal after Natalie Esteves’s corner and a cracker from Sadhbh Hoban-Logan.

Women’s results

EuroHockey Club Cup

Seventh-eighth place playoff: UCD 0 Surbiton 4 (G Ansley, G Twigg, H Martin, B Middleton)

EuroHockey Club Trophy

Pool B

Saturday: Monkstown 3 (N Esteves, S Hoban-Logan, R Carrigan) Lille 2 (L-H Han, L Canon)

Sunday: Monkstown 0 Junior FC 2 (A Gill)