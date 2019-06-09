Stewards have vital say as Hamilton claims Canadian Grand Prix

Vettel takes chequered flag but loses out due to a five-second penalty for a near-collision

Second-placed Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari swaps the number boards at parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada. Photograph: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Second-placed Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari swaps the number boards at parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada. Photograph: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

 

Lewis Hamilton was crowned the winner of a remarkable Canadian Grand Prix after Sebastian Vettel was hit with a five-second penalty.

Vettel took the chequered flag at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve but was demoted to runner-up following a penalty for a near-collision with Hamilton on lap 48.

“They are stealing the race from us,” said a furious Vettel over the radio as he was informed of the stewards’ verdict.

Hamilton crossed the line 1.3 seconds behind Vettel to ensure he would take the fifth win of his championship defence, and extend his championship lead to 29 points after Valtteri Bottas finished fourth. Charles Leclerc completed the podium positions.

Vettel had appeared on course to end a 287-day losing streak, but the race exploded into life with 22 of 70 laps to run.

Hounded by Hamilton, Vettel, who has made a series of ruinous mistakes in recent seasons, lost control of his Ferrari at the left-handed third bend and ran over the grass.

Hamilton was within half-a-second of the Ferrari car, and as Vettel rejoined the track at the ensuing corner, Hamilton, pushed up against the concrete wall, was forced to slam on the brakes to avoid a coming together.

“I would have been past if it wasn’t for the wall,” said Hamilton on the radio after emulating Michael Schumacher by winning for a record-equalling seventh time in Canada.

But Vettel was incandescent.

“No, no, no, not like that,” he said. “Seriously, you need to be a blind man to think you can go through the grass and control your car. We are lucky I did not hit the wall. Where was I allowed to go? This is the wrong world.”

Vettel went straight to see the stewards as a ripple of boos rung around the track as Hamilton was interviewed moments after stepping out of his car.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.