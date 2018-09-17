Ireland and Padraig McCarthy win silvers at World Equestrian Games

Ireland also secure Olympic qualifications through result, as Britain take gold

Margie McLoone

Sam Watson of Ireland rides Horseware Ardagh Highlight. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA

Sam Watson of Ireland rides Horseware Ardagh Highlight. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA

 

Ireland won team silver, and Tipperary native Padraig McCarthy individual silver, at the showjumping phase of the eventing competition at the World Equestrian Games on Monday in Tryon, north Carolina.

The event was postponed a day because of Hurricane Florence. More clear rounds might have been expected over the 13-fence (16-obstacle) course set by Ireland’s Alan Wade, but even among the final top 10, six combinations had a fence down.

Most notable among these was Germany’s Ingrid Klimke, who was in the gold medal position overnight with SAP Hale Bob but dropped to third on a total of 27.3 penalties, while Co Meath’s Sarah Ennis likewise slipped two places to fifth with Horseware Stellor Rebound (30.3).

In contrast, Devon-based McCarthy, who was lying seventh at the start of the phase, went clear on Mr Chunky (27.2) and then just observed, as those who followed all had problems – bar Britain’s Ros Canter, that is, who claimed double gold when clear with Allstar B (24.6). Sam Watson also went clear for Ireland on Horseware Ardagh Highlight (finishing 14th on 35.50) meaning the score of Cathal Daniels on Rioghan Rua could be discarded.

Britain finished the competition on a total of 88.8 penalties ahead of Ireland (93) and France (99.8) and these three nations along with Germany (fifth), Australia (sixth) and New Zealand (seventh) secured their Olympic qualifications. As host nation, Japan, who finished fourth, qualifies automatically.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.