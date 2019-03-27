Caster Semenya insists she is 'no threat' to women's sport

‘She was born a woman, raised a woman, socialised as a woman, competed as a woman’

Caster Semenya of South Africa has hit back at comments from Sebastian Coe. Photograph: Reuters

Caster Semenya of South Africa has hit back at comments from Sebastian Coe. Photograph: Reuters

 

Double Olympic 800-metres champion Caster Semenya says she is “no threat” to women’s sport and that recent comments from International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) president Sebastian Coe have reopened old wounds.

Semenya is awaiting a Court of Arbitration for Sport verdict on her appeal against an IAAF regulation that says female athletes classed as having differences in sexual development (DSDs) gain an unfair advantage due to their higher testosterone levels, though only in races between 400 and 1,000m.

Under the new rules, athletes classed as having DSDs must reduce their blood testosterone level to below five (5) nmol/L for a continuous period of six months before they can compete. They must then maintain it below that level continuously.

The Court had been due to announce its decision on Tuesday but has postponed it until late April.

Coe told Australia’s Daily Telegraph at the weekend: “The reason we have gender classification is because if you didn’t then no woman would ever win another title or another medal or break another record in our sport.”

In response Semenya, in a statement through her lawyers, said: “The scars Ms Semenya has developed over the past decade run deep.

“Reading the comments of Mr Coe this weekend opened those old wounds and the reference by the Daily Telegraph (Australia) to ‘the muscle-packed Semenya’ is just the latest illustration of how the issues have been distorted by innuendo.”

The statement continued: “Mr Coe is wrong to think Ms Semenya is a threat to women’s sport,” calling her a “heroine” and “inspirational role model” to young girls.

Semenya also sought to differentiate her case from those of transgender athletes who were formerly male but have now entered the female sporting arena.

“Ms Semenya is a woman. There is no debate or question about this and the IAAF does not dispute this,” the statement continued.

“She was born a woman, raised a woman, socialised as a woman and has competed as a woman her entire life.

“Mr Coe may have views about transgender women in sport, but that is a different issue.

“Ms Semenya does not wish to undergo medical intervention to change who she is and how she was born. She wants to compete naturally.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.