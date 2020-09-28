Alaphilippe executes perfect plan to become road race world champion

Powerhouse final climb at Imola gives France its first rainbow jersey in 23 years

Julian Alaphilippe celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Men’s Elite Road Race in Emilia-Romagna, Italy, on Sunday. Photograph: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Julian Alaphilippe celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Men’s Elite Road Race in Emilia-Romagna, Italy, on Sunday. Photograph: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

 

Julian Alaphilippe timed his late attack perfectly to claim the world championship road race title on Sunday, giving France its first rainbow jersey since 1997.

Alaphilippe’s brutal acceleration on the last climb of the 258.2km race left his rivals in his wake, and the Frenchman eased to the line, with Belgian Wout van Aert having to settle for silver. Swiss Marc Hirschi took bronze.

Three years after coming close in Bergen, Norway, when he was reined in with one kilometre to go, Alaphilippe benefited from top work by the French team, with Guillaume Martin covering their opponents’ attacks on the penultimate ascent.

As Alaphilippe turned on the power 12km from the finish on the last of nine 28.8km laps, only a handful of top riders – Jakob Fuglsang, Hirschi, Van Aert, Primoz Roglic and Michal Kwiatkowski – were left to chase.

It was the same tactics he used on the Poggio climb at Milan-Sanremo last month, but this time Van Aert, who prevailed that day, was not able to follow.

Sprint

The quintet were unable to catch him before the final kilometres on Imola’s former Formula One track, where they started to prepare for the sprint for second place, leaving Alaphilippe to celebrate the title.

“It’s hard for me to say something. I want to say thank you to all my team-mates who believed in me today,” a tearful Alaphilippe, the first Frenchman to win the title since Laurent Brochard 23 years ago, said.

“We did a great job. It was the dream of my career. I came so close already but never made it to the podium. I came with a lot of ambition, it’s just a dream come true.”

Alaphilippe geared up for the race with a fine performance at the Tour de France, claiming the yellow jersey with victory in the second stage before looking under par while Van Aert and Hirschi shone.

But the 28-year-old had perfectly timed his peak of form as well as his attack on the climb up to the Cima Gallisterna on Sunday.

The move came after the Frenchman had stayed quiet in the peloton all day long, leaving Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar to blow up after attacking too early in the penultimate lap.

Pogacar’s attack took the race to the boil but Alaphilippe kept a cool head as the likes of Vincenzo Nibali and Richard Carapaz tried their luck early, but in vain.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.