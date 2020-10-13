Government’s €36m budget boost for sport ‘a huge welcome’

Almost €10m will go towards development of projects at National Sports Campus

Federation of Irish Sport chief executive Mary O’Connor has welcomed the Government’s increased expenditure for sport in 2021 announced in the budget. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

There has been a broad welcome for the Government’s €36 million funding increase to Sport Ireland in Tuesday’s budget.

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, also announced a €7 million increase for large scale sports infrastructure projects and €2 million more for major sporting events.

The Federation of Irish Sport, which represents over 100 national governing bodies and national sports partnerships including the GAA, FAI and IRFU, described the budget steps as “unprecedented”.

Sport was allocated €125 million in last year’s budget, up €5.5 million on 2019.

In June, a sporting landscape devastated by the coronavirus pandemic was boosted by €70 million in emergency funding, with the three main sporting organisations, the GAA, FAI and IRFU, getting up to €40 million.

The rest was distributed between resilience funds for national governing bodies and sports clubs, as well as a sports restart and renewal fund.

Tuesday’s budget continues that momentum in supporting governing bodies through an uncertain period with sport taking place behind closed doors.

Jack Chambers, the Minister of State for Sport, said the development of key projects in the National Sports Campus in Blanchardstown is a core objective and €9.7 million will go to progressing it.

He also said that applications will be open in the coming weeks for funding to support clubs under a new sports capital programme.

The Federation of Irish Sport’s chief executive, Mary O’Connor, said: “Our initial reaction is a huge welcome. It’s an unprecedented allocation for sports in terms of budgeting, taking into account the challenge of Covid-19.

“But we absolutely welcome it. We need to hear the detail of the €36 million and where the allocation will be.

“But there is scope there to ensure that current funding for national governing bodies and local sports partnerships will see an increase in 2021. We have to see the detail but we’re absolutely delighted.

“There is an understanding that when you invest in sport there is a return economically and socially on you investment and the Government knows that.”

O’Connor said its priorities for next year are to have Olympians and Paralympians properly resourced ahead of Tokyo 2021 but also underlined the importance of governing bodies providing mass participation opportunities.

“That is the one thing we needed to ensure with Covid-19 and people’s wellbeing, both mental and physical, that they are resourced and can run their programmes and initiatives and their outreach and they can remain viable,” she said.

O’Connor also welcomed the Government’s continued commitment to their plan for doubling funding for sport by 2027.

“They’ve delivered and so must be commended for that in light of the significant financial pressures that are out there,” she said.

