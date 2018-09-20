Tiger Woods in a share of the lead at Tour Championship

Tiger Woods grabbed a share of the lead in brilliant style in the opening round of the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Woods holed from 25 feet for an eagle on the 18th at East Lake to complete a five-under par 65 and join Ryder Cup team-mate Rickie Fowler at the top of the leaderboard.

Trailing two shots behind them is Rory McIlroy, three under par after his first round. The Irishman birdied four of his first six holes, and despite adding three more he dropped shots with two bogeys and a double bogey on the 12th hole.

After three-putting the first hole for a bogey, Woods recovered to birdie the fifth and sixth and picked up further shots on the 12th and 14th before thrilling the large crowds with his grandstand finish.

The 42-year-old has recorded six top-10 finishes this season but has not tasted victory since the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational.

Woods, who has not featured in the season-ending Tour Championship since 2013, told Sky Sports: “After the three-wiggle at one, I played my way back into it and hung in there and made two good putts at five and six that basically turned the whole round around.

“I know how to play this golf course, I know the angles, I just haven’t seen the greens at this speed though. This is something different. They are perfectly smooth but man are they quick.

“Our game plan today was being more defensive but when you have a green light, just absolutely go for it.”

Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Tour Championship at East Lake golf club. Photograph: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Talking after his first round, McIlroy said he felt his game is moving in the right direction:

“There was a lot of good in there,” the 2016 champion told Sky Sports.

“I drove the ball great, I put the ball in play which you really need to with this Bermuda rough, and I hit a lot of good iron shots and wedges, the stuff that I’ve been working on the past few weeks.

“The game is trending, it’s going in the right direction. I feel like 67 is the worst I could have shot today which obviously bodes well for the rest of the week.”