Odds firmly in Rory McIlroy’s favour to claim sixth Race to Dubai title

Rory McIlroy’s last competitive act of a long season – his 27th tournament, one in which he won three times and posted 12 top-10s – has taken him to a familiar destination with senses of deja vu: the Northern Irishman has more often than not closed out his year’s work at the DP World Tour Championship on The Earth course in Dubai, and his latest visit has him within touching distance of again claiming the Harry Vardon Trophy for topping the order of merit.

The mathematical equation is straightforward, far from rocket science. Only two players in the field, McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence, have the possibility of finishing up as number one; although the probability is stacked in McIlroy’s favour. For Lawrence to leapfrog to the top place, the South African would need to win and for McIlroy to finish worse than 11th. Pigs might fly, too.

Still, McIlroy has his sights set on closing the deal with destiny in his own hands. And a sixth career European Tour order of merit title would take him alongside Seve Ballesteros in the all-time listing and to two behind Colin Montgomerie.

“It’s a nice time to reflect on the year when you come (to Dubai) and you’re on the cusp of doing something that, to me, is still pretty meaningful, and just thinking about the body of work you’ve put together over the last 10 or 11 months,” claimed McIlroy, adding: “You don’t think about it during the year because you’re just going from week-to-week and trying to do your best every tournament that you show up to.

READ MORE

“But when you get to the business end of things at the end of the year, you start to or, realise at least I’ve put together a year that I’m pretty proud of, even if it hasn’t culminated in some of the things that I’ve wanted to achieve. But it’s still been an incredibly consistent year, and I’ve been proud of that ... if I were to win the Race to Dubai for a sixth time, that would be a really cool achievement for me.”

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry celebrate after the final round of the Zurich Classic. Photograph: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

In reflective mood on a season which brought three wins – in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the Zurich Classic (in tandem with Shane Lowry) and the Wells Fargo – but also included a number of near-misses, most dramatically and emotionally at the US Open, McIlroy remarked: “Incredibly consistent again. I’ve been really proud of that over the last few years. But then at the same time, thinking about the ones that got away, I could be sitting up here with a fifth Major title and I am not. So that stings and that’s something that I have to come to terms with but at the same time I’ve got plenty more opportunities in the future.

“I really just tried to focus on the positives this year of consistently performing at the highest level. You know, still having three wins with an opportunity to get a fourth here this week, to win another Race to Dubai title ... did I achieve every goal I set for myself this year? Probably not. But I still consider it a successful season. It would be a pass. It wouldn’t be a pass with flying colours. Probably an eight,” said McIlroy of his self-assessment.

Come the 2024 season which he will kick off again in Dubai in January, most likely with a sixth Race to Dubai title, McIlroy will be doing so with an adjusted and reduced playing schedule that will see him omit a number of the regular PGA Tour tournaments from his itinerary. His first appearance in Europe won’t come until the Scottish Open ahead of The Open at Royal Portrush and he has also committed to the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club ahead of the BMW PGA at Wentworth.

“I’m knocking on it a little bit. I’ve got the grey hairs to prove it. At 35, and I’ve been on tour for 17 or 18 years, look, I’m not slowing down at all, but I just have to take care of myself and take care of my body a little bit more, and 27 events this year is maybe a touch too many. If I can trim it back down to 22 or 23, I think that would be good for me in the long run,” said McIlroy.