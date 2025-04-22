Greystones’ Dylan Holmes becomes youngest West of Ireland winner since Rory McIlroy

Dylan Holmes tees off the first hole in the final at Co Sligo. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Greystones teenager Dylan Holmes finished off a stunning week with a 2&1 victory over the experienced Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint) at a rain-soaked Connolly Motor Group West of Ireland Amateur Open Championship.

The 18-year-old was making his debut in men’s championships at County Sligo and this triumph means he is the youngest winner of the West since Rory McIlroy in 2006.

Holmes performed heroics to reach the final day and continued that scintillating form on Tuesday morning defeating local favourite Barry Anderson in the semi-finals, before he battled through harsh weather conditions to sink his opponent in the decider.

The Leaving Cert student will now also have a busy golf schedule to look forward to in 2025.

“It’s incredible, I didn’t really have any expectations coming into this week,” said Holmes.

“I played a great first 13 holes, some of the best golf I have ever played, and then I don’t know what happened to the weather but it was worse than the first round which was hard.

“You weren’t making any pars out there the last few holes. You are not able to get to any of the greens, it was ridiculous.

“I guess I’m in with a few good names now so it’s nice. McIlroy is incomparable.”

Holmes had finished on +10 after rounds of 77 and 75 in stroke play and he improved in the matchplay. Victories over Adam Smith (2&1), Greg O’Mahony (6&4) and David Kitt (1 up) followed, before a gritty win against Jonathan Keane in the quarter-finals, where he only took the lead for the first time on the 19th hole.

Campbell had a similarly impressive run through the knockout rounds, with a 5&3 win against Jack McDonnell yesterday morning and a 2&1 success at the expense of Harry Gillivan in the afternoon. Campbell defeated former professional Stuart Grehan 2&1 in the semi-finals on Tuesday morning but came unstuck in the decider.

A par was good enough for Holmes to take an early 1 up lead on the first in the final and that was a 3 up advantage by the sixth. Campbell rallied but fell to a four in arrears by the 13th. The Warrenpoint man won the 14th and 16th holes but it was not enough and he shook hands on the 17th green.