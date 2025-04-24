All you need to know as Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry look to retain title in New Orleans

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry celebrating the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 28th, 2024, in Avondale, Louisiana. Photograph: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Purse: €8.05m/$9.2m (€1.15m/$1.329m each to the winning pair)

Where: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

The course: TPC Louisiana – 7,425 yards, Par 72 – is a Pete Dye design with input from former tour player Steve Elkington and Kelly Gibson. The course, which opened for play in 2004, is a public facility located in over 250 acres of wetlands along the Mississippi river and features in excess of 100 bunkers and five water hazards. The signature hole is the risk-reward par-5 18th which, in true Dye spirit, features water in play all the way down the right-hand side of the hole.

READ MORE

The field: This is a two-man team event with players playing better-ball fourballs on days one and three and foursomes on days two and four. No doubt about the headline pairing – Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. The defending champions have added star dust following McIlroy’s win in the Masters, where he completed the career Grand Slam. World number four Collin Morikawa teams up with Kurt Kitayama.

Irish in the field: McIlroy and Lowry set out in defence of the title won last year in a fourball completed by Tom Hoge and Billy Horschel (off the 10th at 1.52pm Irish time on Thursday).

Betting: No surprise to see Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry topping the market at tight odds of 7/2, with Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge at 12/1, while Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama are rated 14/1 chances ... the tie-up of Thomas Detry and Bob MacIntyre is worth noting at 18/1, while the Hojgaard brothers Nicoli and Rasmus are priced at 25/1.

On TV: Live on Sky Sports Golf (from 12.30pm on Thursday).

Leona Maguire: she is the sole Irish player in the field. Photograph: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Chevron Championship

Purse: €6.9m/$7.9m (€1.05m/$1.2m to the winner)

Where: Houston, Texas, USA

The course: The first women’s Major of the season takes place at The Club at Carlton Woods, outside Houston. Designed by Jack Nicklaus, the signature layout winds its way through parkland with a large number of water features. The greens are protected by large bunkering complexes throughout. “The course we have created takes full advantage of the beautifully wooded terrain,” said Nicklaus of his design. Among a series of really good par-3s is the 192 yards 12th hole which is played from an elevated tee across a lake to a green protected by the lake with two bunkers short and another at the back.

The field: As you’d expect, a very strong field for the first of five Majors on the women’s professional circuit, with Rolex world number one Nelly Korda defending a title she won last year during a dominant streak on the LPGA Tour. All eight of this season’s winners on the LPGA Tour are competing, including rookie Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden who made her breakthrough win in last week’s JM Eagle LA Championship. There are 11 past champions competing: Nelly Korda (2024), Lilia Vu (2023), Jennifer Kupcho (2022), Patty Tavatanakit (2021), Jin Young Ko (2019), Pernilla Lindberg (2018), Lydia Ko (2016), Brittany Lincicome (2015, 2009), Lexi Thompson (2014), Stacy Lewis (2011), Yani Tseng (2010).

Quote-Unquote: “I just need my putter to click a little bit more to make those putts. I think that’s where it’s been lacking is the putts that I was making last year I’m just not making as many this year. But that’s just golf. I’ve gone through waves like this before, and if I just continue working at it hopefully it does click” – Nelly Korda on looking for a hotter putter in defence of her title.

Irish in the field: Leona Maguire is the sole Irish player in the field, grouped with Ingrid Lindblad and Anna Nordqvist (7.32pm Irish time).

Betting: Nelly Korda hasn’t won since the Gainbridge last November but shares market leader with world number two Jeeno Thitikul at 15/2, with Lydia Ko a 13/1 shot ... Lauren Coughlin is worth an each-way look at 24/1, while rookie Ingrid Lindblad is another e/w prospect at 60s. Leona Maguire has been consistent without yet contending so far this season but the 140/1 looks very tempting each way.

On TV: Live on Sky Sports Main Event (from 4pm on Thursday).