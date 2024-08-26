Georgia Hall named as one of captain Suzann Pettersen’s four Solheim Cup wild cards

Georgia Hall will play in a fifth Solheim Cup after being named as one Suzann Pettersen’s four captain’s pick. Photograph: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

England’s Georgia Hall will play in her fifth consecutive Solheim Cup after being selected as one of Suzann Pettersen’s four captain’s picks.

Hall, 28, who joins compatriot Charley Hull on the Norwegian skipper’s team, just missed out on automatic qualification.

Pettersen also named Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist and Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen, both returning from last year’s victorious line-up in Andalucía, the former once again named as vice-captain.

Switzerland’s Albane Valenzuela has been selected as one of two rookies, along with automatic qualifier German Esther Henseleit, set to represent Europe when the competition begins at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia on September 13th.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire will play in her third Solheim Cup, having won 7½ points out of 10 to date.

European Solheim Cup team: Celine Boutier (Fra), Carlota Ciganda (Esp), Linn Grant (Swe), Esther Henseleit (Ger), Georgia Hall (Eng)*, Charley Hull (Eng), Leona Maguire (Irl), Anna Nordqvist (Swe)*, Emile Kristine Pedersen (Den)*, Madelene Sagstrom (Swe), Maja Stark (Swe), Albane Valenzuela (Sui)*.

*denotes wild card pick