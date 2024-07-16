Open diary: Tiger Woods likely to put his hat in the ring to be Ryder Cup captain at Adare Manor

Tiger Woods was too busy to accept the USA captaincy for next year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage – “There’s only so many hours in the day,” he explained of a “loaded” diary – but odds are that he will be back in the frame to captain at Adare Manor in 2027.

Woods has developed a special relationship with resort owner JP McManus, having played in the charity pro-am since 2000. That series of pro-ams raised more than €140 million for causes in the Mid-West region.

“I’ll put my hat in the ring again when I have more time and I feel like I can devote myself to a Ryder Cup. As of right now, I’ve got so many different things I’m juggling and trying to get right at the same time for all the players that are a part of the PGA Tour,” said Woods, who was involved in the equity deal for players and in the on-going negotiations with PIF, the Saudi Arabia investment fund.

Woods, of course, was part of the USA team that lost to Europe in the 2006 Ryder Cup at The K Club. “Hopefully it won’t be as wet as it was there. Hopefully my caddie doesn’t drop a 9-iron in the water,” quipped Woods, recalling how his bagman Steve Williams dropped the club into the lake on the seventh and divers were sent into the waters to retrieve it.

Jon Rahm left confused by the Scottish accent

Jon Rahm has mastered the English language ... except when it comes to understanding Robert MacIntyre’s accent.

“I have a really hard time understanding what he says,” admitted Rahm of the Scot, whose win in the Genesis Scottish Open brought a second PGA Tour win this season and leapfrogged him to a career best 16th in the world rankings.

Rahm, who only learned how to speak English after going to Arizona State on a golfing scholarship, continued of his encounters with MacIntyre at last year’s Ryder Cup in Rome: “As much as I might seem like I was born into the English language, whenever Bob speaks, to this day, I remember a few conversations where he said something, and I just look at him. I remember, I think of myself at Arizona State when I was brand new, when I was like, what did you just say? My mind just goes to yes or no. Just yes or no, and try to skate by.”

The Spaniard – who missed last month’s US Open due to an infection in his toe – added of MacIntyre: “He definitely has that clutch factor when he needs ... he’s clearly a very good player.”

Jon Rahm of Spain talks to the media. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

Troon rockets up the prices on accommodation

Golf fans – and some 250,000 are expected – have had to fork out on the treble (almost!) for accommodation in Troon for their stay this week.

According to data sourced by USbets.com, the average price on AirBnB for a stay for two people in Troon between July 13th-21st (during the championship, factoring in practice days and tournament days) rocketed to $8,260 ... the average price for the same amount of days last week was $2,886 while next week’s average is priced at $1,915.

More than 1,600 accommodation listings were used to calculate the costs.

Quote-Unquote

“I don’t think it’s possible to overpower it. There’s too many hazards around the fairways, even in the bunkers. You’ve got to be very strategic out here” – US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau on how he will have to devise a game management strategy rather than overpowering Royal Troon.

In Numbers: 10-15

That’s the wind strength – in miles per hour – forecast for the first round of the championship, with the southerly winds gusting to 20-25mph by midday.