Rory McIlroy makes long-awaited Tour return this week after US Open disappointment

Rory McIlroy will find his name as part of the furniture so to speak on his return to The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open this week ... a plaque bearing his name along with the distance and club – 202 yards 2-iron – used for his miracle shot to the 18th to defeat local hero Bob MacIntyre has been installed into the links turf.

That shot into the teeth of the wind to inside 10 feet set up the closing birdie that gave the Northern Irishman the 24th PGA Tour title of his career and he has since added the Zurich Classic (in tandem with Shane Lowry) and the Wells Fargo to the list already this season.

Of course, McIlroy should be up to 27: his last tournament outing was in the US Open at Pinehurst last month where he held a two-strokes lead heading into the final stretch only to miss short putts on the 16th (two feet six inches) and 18th (three feet nine inches) for bogeys which enabled Bryson DeChambeau to pip him.

McIlroy didn’t talk afterwards, skipped the following week’s signature event (The Travelers), and has not played competitively since then.

His only post on social media went, “I’m going to take a few weeks away from the game to process everything and build myself back up for the defence of the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open at Royal Troon. See you in Scotland.”

McIlroy is scheduled for a pre-tournament press conference after his pro-am on Wednesday.

US Ryder Cup captain named for Bethpage Black

Finally, European captain Luke Donald has found out who is in the opposite corner for next year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

The PGA of America has announced Keegan Bradley will captain the US team. “I am incredibly honoured to accept this opportunity to captain the United States Team at the 2025 Ryder Cup,” Bradley said. “I would like to thank the PGA of America Ryder Cup Committee for their trust in me as we embark on this journey to Bethpage Black.”

Bradley will speak about his new role in a press conference to be held at the Nasdaq building in New York. Tiger Woods had been expected to take the role, but may now wait until the 2027 edition at Adare Manor.

Keegan Bradley of the US. Photograph: Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP via Getty

By the Numbers

4&2

Séamus Power is one of four Irish players in the field for the Genesis Scottish Open – along with holder Rory McIlroy, Tom McKibbin and Pádraig Harrington – at The Renaissance where the Waterford man will have a final chance to earn a spot into next week’s 152nd Open at Royal Troon. The leading three players in the Scottish Open not already exempt will earn the final places.

Leona Maguire will aim to bring the momentum of her brilliant win in the Aramco Series-London with her to the Evian Championship in France where Stephanie Meadow is also chasing the major title.

Leona Maguire in form ahead of Major in France. Photograph: Orlando Ramirez/Getty

Word of Mouth

“Now that I’ve got my first win, I feel like the work is only beginning. The goal is to play this game for 20 plus years and have a great career” – Davis Thompson after securing his breakthrough win on the PGA Tour at the John Deere Classic. Thompson – who has now gone 1st-2nd-9th in his last three events – moved to a career-best 38th in the world rankings after his victory.

On this day ... July 9th, 1972

Gay Brewer’s putting woes had been a problem for a number of seasons but he credited reading a scrapbook compiled by Canadian amateur Nick Westlock for transforming his fortunes on the green which resulted in a 10th – and last – career win on the PGA Tour when he took the Canadian Open title at Cherry Hill Golf Club.

The scrapbook, according to Brewer, was on “how all the great golfers putted” and, as a result of working through the clippings on the Tuesday before the tournament, the American decided to stand more erect, to hold his hands higher and to stop a habit of hunching his back when putting.

“When you are destined to win though, you’re going to win,” remarked Brewer after fending off tour rookie Samuel Monroe Adams and veteran campaigner Dave Hill by one stroke for his first win since the 1967 Masters tournament.

Brewer’s final round 70 for an aggregate of 275 to hold off Adams who closed with a 66 and Hill’s 67.

X-Twitter Twaddle

Getting in the links golf, in preparation for @ScottishOpen and @TheOpen and the Senior Open over the next three weeks. A few swings from @PGC1894 yesterday. It was in unbelievable condition. Looks like the rough is up on links courses this year – Pádraig Harrington after a practice round at Portmarnock Golf Club, where he is an honorary life member, ahead of a run of links championships.

Wow!!! Win #3 @DPWorldTOur Can’t believe it – Ewen Ferguson after the Scot claimed a third career win on the DP World Tour in the BMW International, making it a double win in Europe for Modest Golf Management following Leona Maguire’s success in the Aramco on the LET.

Another 3rd place finish on the LET for me this week, capping it off with a final round 64 (-8)! Really happy with where my game is at coming into the summer stretch of golf! Huge congrats @leona_maguire on a great win! What a day for Irish golf – Lauren Walsh on securing back-to-back top-three finishes, following up her Swiss Open finish with again contending in the Aramco Series-London. Walsh is not the field for this week’s Evian Championship but her strong season on the LET has earned her a spot into next month’s AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews.

Lauren Walsh of Ireland. Photograph: Urs Flueller

Know the Rules

Q: If a no play zone has been defined as ground under repair, a player must take relief from anything growing from the ground in the no play zone and anything that is overhanging beyond its edges. True or false?

A: True. This clarification – No Play Zone/1 – states: if a no play zone has been defined as ground under repair, anything overhanging the edge is part of the no play zone.

In the Bag

Leona Maguire – Aramco Series-London

Driver – Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees)

3-wood – Ping G430 Max (15 degrees)

5-wood – Ping G425 Max (17.5 degrees)

9-wood – Ping G425 Max (23.5 degrees)

Hybrids – Ping G425 (26 and 30 degrees)

Irons – Ping i210 (7-PW)

Wedges – Ping i230 (UW), Titleist Vokey SM7 (55 and 60 degrees)

Putter – Ping Vault 2.0 Ketsch

Ball – Titleist Pro V1