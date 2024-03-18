DP World Tour suspensions for Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton cast further doubt on Ryder Cup roles

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton played for Team Europe during last year's Ryder Cup but made not be allowed to do so in the edition of the tournament. Photograph: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will still receive fines and suspensions from the DP World Tour following their switch to LIV, in the latest indication that much work needs to be done to secure the influential pair a berth in Europe’s next Ryder Cup team.

A sporting arbitration panel ruled last April that the DP World, formerly European, Tour was correct to impose sanctions on members who appeared on LIV without securing releases from their home circuit. The fines and suspensions range in value, depending on the impact on whatever DP World Tour event is taking place on the same week the golfers in question appear on LIV.

The framework agreement made between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour was designed to bring an element of peace to the sport but schisms remain. Rahm, the Masters champion, and Hatton have switched to LIV in recent months while retaining the ambition of representing Europe at Bethpage in 2025.

For that to happen, a change will have to be made to the DP World Tour’s approach to disciplinary matters. As of now, the duo will be treated precisely the same as other DP World Tour members who accepted LIV’s overtures. While the fines are not particularly relevant, suspensions that could prevent Rahm and Hatton from trying to qualify for the Ryder Cup or even running into the joust with the United States itself are clearly significant.

The Ryder Cup issue will be key for Guy Kinnings, who will replace Keith Pelley as the chief executive of the European Tour Group in early April. Pressure to introduce a process that makes it feasible for Rahm and Hatton to play in New York will come from other members of Europe’s team and the event’s sponsors, who do not want the Ryder Cup diminished because of LIV’s emergence. There is, however, also the insistence from some rank-and-file DP World Tour members that players should not be allowed to enjoy the best of both worlds between existing tours and LIV.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States poses with the trophy after winning The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Ryder Cup was just one element of intrigue as player directors of the PGA Tour met with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the PIF, in the Bahamas on Monday. Tiger Woods was among those in attendance as the key parties attempted to plot a route forward that combines the PGA Tour with those who fund LIV. The weekend’s Players Championship is among the tournaments that have been materially harmed by LIV’s progress, owing to the marquee players who were effectively banned from taking part at Sawgrass.

Not that Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, had cause to care. Scheffler’s victory was his second in as many weeks and represented a successful Players defence. Comparisons with the once-dominant Woods have now been drawn.

“Any time you can be compared to Tiger I think is really special,” Scheffler said. “But, I mean, the guy stands alone I think in our game. He really does. This is my eighth tournament win now out here, I’ve tied him in Players Championships. Outside of that, I have got 14 more majors and 70-some PGA Tour events to catch up.”