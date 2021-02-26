€2.8m Covid-19 fund split between 145 Irish golf clubs
Golf Ireland confirm grants of up to €25,000 for clubs most impacted by the pandemic
Tullamore Golf Club is among those to receive Covid-19 grants. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Golf clubs in Ireland are to receive €2.8million, in grants of up to €25,000 each, to help with funding during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
145 clubs will receive the grants from the €2.8m club resilience fund, which has been provided by Sport Ireland.
The aim of the fund is to: “Provide short-term financial help to golf clubs, support business resilience and future sustainability post Covid-19.”
Clubs were invited to apply for funding at the end of 2020, providing they met a certain criteria which was put in place to ensure financial support went to the clubs most in need.
In a statement, Golf Ireland chief Mark Kennelly said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had, and continues to have, a severe financial impact on golf clubs which have been closed for 5 of the last 12 months.
“The submissions received from clubs confirmed the significant need for financial assistance and Golf Ireland made a strong proposal to Sport Ireland for significant support for clubs.
“Golf Ireland is supporting its member clubs in every way we can and we are delighted to have secured this funding for golf clubs in the Republic of Ireland. A total of 145 clubs will receive funding from this scheme immediately and we hope that several more will benefit from Fáilte Ireland’s Business Continuity Fund in the coming months.
“In addition, we hope that many of our clubs in Northern Ireland will receive funding from the Sports Sustainability Fund in the near future.”
Club resilience fund grants (€):
Abbeyleix 25000
Achill Island 20000
Adare Manor (old course) 25000
Ardee 15950
Arklow 25000
Ashbourne 20000
Athenry 25000
Athlone 25000
Athy 20000
Balbriggan 25000
Balcarrick 25000
Ballaghaderreen 10000
Ballina 15950
Ballinamore 18633
Ballinasloe 24900
Ballinrobe 20000
Ballybofey & Stranorlar 15950
Ballyhaunis 25000
Ballyheigue Castle 13900
Ballyneety 15950
Baltinglass 25000
Bantry Bay 25000
Beaufort 15950
Beech Park 25000
Belturbet 13900
Berehaven 12800
Birr 12400
Black Bush 23500
Blacklion 21075
Blainroe 20000
Blessington Lakes 15950
Borris 25000
Boyle 5000
Bray 15950
Buncrana 8000
Bundoran 15950
Cahir Park 25000
Callan 13900
Carlow 20000
Carrick on Shannon 20000
Carrick On Suir 15950
Castlebar 20000
Castleblayney 25000
Castlecomer 15950
Castlegregory 25000
Castlerea 14450
Castlewarden 15950
Ceann Sibeal 23000
Charleville 20000
Cill Dara 25000
Claremorris 18500
Clonakilty 14575
Clones 15950
Clonmel 23500
Cloughaneely 15950
Co. Cavan 15000
Co. Longford 20000
Co. Meath 12400
Cobh 15950
Coollattin 25000
Corrstown 25000
Courtown 20000
Craddockstown 25000
Cruit Island 15950
Delgany 15950
Donabate 15950
Doneraile 20000
Dunfanaghy 23500
Dungarvan 14450
Dunmore Demesne 15950
Dunmore East 15950
East Clare 15950
Edenderry 20000
Ennis 24149
Enniscorthy 24500
Fermoy 15950
Forrest little 24961
Glengarriff 18500
Gort 20000
Greencastle 14550
Greenore 15950
Kanturk 15950
Kenmare 23500
Kilcock 12400
Kilkee 20000
Killeen 15950
Kilrush 20000
Kinsale 15950
Laytown & Bettystown 15950
Letterkenny 25000
Lismore 15950
Loughrea 23487
Lucan 20000
Macroom 15950
Maine Valley 13900
Mallow 20000
Mannan Castle 14965
Millicent 20000
Mitchelstown 15950
Moate 20000
Mountbellew 19142
Mountrath 20000
Mulranny 13900
Muskerry 25000
Nenagh 25000
New Ross 15950
Newcastle West 15950
North West 20000
Oughterard 25000
Portarlington 25000
Portsalon 15950
Portumna 25000
Rathdowney 13900
Roscommon 20000
Roscrea 24750
Rossmore 16170
Royal Curragh 20000
Royal Tara 23600
Rush 15950
Seapoint 15950
Shannon 15950
Skerries 20000
Skibbereen & West Carbery 25000
Slade Valley 25000
Spanish Point 13900
Stackstown 15950
Strandhill 15950
Strokestown 25000
Sutton 25000
Swinford 20000
Templemore 15950
The Heath 15950
Thurles 12400
Tipperary 15950
Tramore 15950
Tuam 18882
Tubbercurry 25000
Tullamore 13900
Virginia 25000
Waterford 17135
Westmanstown 7000
Westport 23538
Wexford 15950
Wicklow 25000
Youghal 13900