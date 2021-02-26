€2.8m Covid-19 fund split between 145 Irish golf clubs

Golf clubs in Ireland are to receive €2.8million, in grants of up to €25,000 each, to help with funding during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

145 clubs will receive the grants from the €2.8m club resilience fund, which has been provided by Sport Ireland.

The aim of the fund is to: “Provide short-term financial help to golf clubs, support business resilience and future sustainability post Covid-19.”

Clubs were invited to apply for funding at the end of 2020, providing they met a certain criteria which was put in place to ensure financial support went to the clubs most in need.

In a statement, Golf Ireland chief Mark Kennelly said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had, and continues to have, a severe financial impact on golf clubs which have been closed for 5 of the last 12 months.

“The submissions received from clubs confirmed the significant need for financial assistance and Golf Ireland made a strong proposal to Sport Ireland for significant support for clubs.

“Golf Ireland is supporting its member clubs in every way we can and we are delighted to have secured this funding for golf clubs in the Republic of Ireland. A total of 145 clubs will receive funding from this scheme immediately and we hope that several more will benefit from Fáilte Ireland’s Business Continuity Fund in the coming months.

“In addition, we hope that many of our clubs in Northern Ireland will receive funding from the Sports Sustainability Fund in the near future.”

Club resilience fund grants (€):

Abbeyleix 25000

Achill Island 20000

Adare Manor (old course) 25000

Ardee 15950

Arklow 25000

Ashbourne 20000

Athenry 25000

Athlone 25000

Athy 20000

Balbriggan 25000

Balcarrick 25000

Ballaghaderreen 10000

Ballina 15950

Ballinamore 18633

Ballinasloe 24900

Ballinrobe 20000

Ballybofey & Stranorlar 15950

Ballyhaunis 25000

Ballyheigue Castle 13900

Ballyneety 15950

Baltinglass 25000

Bantry Bay 25000

Beaufort 15950

Beech Park 25000

Belturbet 13900

Berehaven 12800

Birr 12400

Black Bush 23500

Blacklion 21075

Blainroe 20000

Blessington Lakes 15950

Borris 25000

Boyle 5000

Bray 15950

Buncrana 8000

Club Resilience Fund Grants

Bundoran 15950

Cahir Park 25000

Callan 13900

Carlow 20000

Carrick on Shannon 20000

Carrick On Suir 15950

Castlebar 20000

Castleblayney 25000

Castlecomer 15950

Castlegregory 25000

Castlerea 14450

Castlewarden 15950

Ceann Sibeal 23000

Charleville 20000

Cill Dara 25000

Claremorris 18500

Clonakilty 14575

Clones 15950

Clonmel 23500

Cloughaneely 15950

Co. Cavan 15000

Co. Longford 20000

Co. Meath 12400

Cobh 15950

Coollattin 25000

Corrstown 25000

Courtown 20000

Craddockstown 25000

Cruit Island 15950

Delgany 15950

Donabate 15950

Doneraile 20000

Dunfanaghy 23500

Dungarvan 14450

Dunmore Demesne 15950

Dunmore East 15950

East Clare 15950

Edenderry 20000

Ennis 24149

Enniscorthy 24500

Fermoy 15950

Forrest little 24961

Glengarriff 18500

Gort 20000

Greencastle 14550

Greenore 15950

Kanturk 15950

Kenmare 23500

Kilcock 12400

Kilkee 20000

Killeen 15950

Kilrush 20000

Kinsale 15950

Laytown & Bettystown 15950

Letterkenny 25000

Lismore 15950

Loughrea 23487

Lucan 20000

Macroom 15950

Maine Valley 13900

Mallow 20000

Mannan Castle 14965

Millicent 20000

Mitchelstown 15950

Moate 20000

Mountbellew 19142

Mountrath 20000

Mulranny 13900

Muskerry 25000

Nenagh 25000

New Ross 15950

Newcastle West 15950

North West 20000

Oughterard 25000

Portarlington 25000

Portsalon 15950

Portumna 25000

Rathdowney 13900

Roscommon 20000

Roscrea 24750

Rossmore 16170

Royal Curragh 20000

Royal Tara 23600

Rush 15950

Seapoint 15950

Shannon 15950

Skerries 20000

Skibbereen & West Carbery 25000

Slade Valley 25000

Spanish Point 13900

Stackstown 15950

Strandhill 15950

Strokestown 25000

Sutton 25000

Swinford 20000

Templemore 15950

The Heath 15950

Thurles 12400

Tipperary 15950

Tramore 15950

Tuam 18882

Tubbercurry 25000

Tullamore 13900

Virginia 25000

Waterford 17135

Westmanstown 7000

Westport 23538

Wexford 15950

Wicklow 25000

Youghal 13900