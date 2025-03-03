Caelan Doris and Jack Conan winning fitness battles for Ireland’s clash with France

Caelan Doris and Jack Conan could be available for selection for Ireland's Six Nations clash with France at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The Irish management appear to be a good deal more optimistic about the availability of captain Caelan Doris and Jack Conan than they are about Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong ahead of next Saturday’s eagerly awaited Six Nations showdown against France at the Aviva Stadium (kick-of 2.15pm).

An IRFU squad update on Monday stated that Doris “continues to make positive strides and it is hoped that he will be available for selection alongside Jack Conan.”

Doris missed the 27-18 win over Wales in Cardiff last Saturday week due to a knee injury while Conan was forced off with a back issue early in the second half in his first start for Ireland since last year’s Six Nations.

But Conan was able to train with the squad at last Thursday’s open session in the Aviva, so it would seem to be encouraging that Doris is bracketed in the same category as his fellow Leinster backrower.

READ MORE

Kelleher, who is managing a neck issue, was also restricted to some running separately from the squad, while Furlong remained with Leinster last week due to the ongoing calf and hamstring problem that has sidelined him since the last of his three appearances this season (all for Leinster) against La Rochelle in January.

“Tadhg Furlong will continue his rehabilitation and a decision on his availability, as well as that of Rónan Kelleher, will be made later in the week. Ciarán Frawley is on course to return following his recent concussion.”

Max Deegan, Darragh Murray, Tommy O’Brien and Tom O’Toole have all been added to the squad after featuring for Ireland A last weekend.

The Ireland team will be named at lunchtime on Thursday.