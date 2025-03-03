Johnny Ronan venture to seek planning permission for 20-storey tower on Irish Glass Bottle site

The Irish Glass Bottle site in Ringsend. A Johnny Ronan joint venture firm is to lodge plans in the coming days for a 20-storey tower on the site. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A Johnny Ronan joint venture firm is to lodge plans in the coming days for a 20-storey tower to house a 228-bedroom hotel at the former Irish Glass Bottle site in Dublin’s docklands area.

A published statutory planning notice said that Pembroke Beach DAC was seeking planning permission from Dublin City Council for the hotel scheme on the 15 hectare site.

The notice said that the scheme would have a 20 storey “landmark” tower with a setback storey at the 16th floor level. It would also have two basement levels and include a bar, restaurant and ancillary spaces.

Pembroke Beach DAC is a joint venture made up of Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE), Oaktree Capital and home builder Lioncor.

Currently the consortium is progressing with the first phase of the redevelopment of the Irish Glass Bottle site with 894 units under construction.

There are plans for more than 3,500 housing units in totaland, last July, Pembroke Beach DAC secured the green light to construct 502 apartments across five separate blocks ranging in height from six to seven storeys.

In November Dublin City Council granted Pembroke Beach planning permission for a six-storey commercial block to accommodate a multifunctional technology hub and community space.

Last week, the city council granted planning permission to an RGRE subsidiary to construct a 25-storey residential docklands scheme which allows for the construction of 550 high-spec homes.

The block is to form the centrepiece of the mixed-use development and is to sit alongside the new nine-storey European headquarter offices that RGRE is building for global banking giant Citi at North Wall Quay.

Ronan Group Real Estate also said last Thursday that it had purchased four of its former assets out of receivership.

These “jewels in the crown” comprised 70 Grafton Street, home to PTSB and City Break apartments; 78-79 Grafton Street, the location of Bewley’s café, its stake in Percy Exchange on Percy Place in Dublin 4 and St James House on Adelaide Road in Dublin 2.