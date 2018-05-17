Offaly sack manager Stephen Wallace

At a meeting of the Offaly county board on Wednesday night a decision was made that Stephen Wallace should not continue as manager of the Offaly senior football team.

It was agreed that an interim management team will be appointed as soon as possible.

Wallace was appointed in September, but his position had come under pressure since Sunday’s defeat to Wicklow at O’Moore Park in the opening round of the Leinster football championship, with reports that several players have since opted out of the panel.